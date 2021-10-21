comscore Construction set to relocate Honolulu Police Department’s central receiving desk | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Construction set to relocate Honolulu Police Department’s central receiving desk

  • By Peter Boylan pboylan@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:25 a.m.

The central receiving desk at the Honolulu Police Department’s headquarters will close for construction until June, and starting Friday adults arrested will be processed in Kalihi and Kapolei, interim Chief Rade Vanic told the Honolulu Police Commission on Wednesday. Read more

