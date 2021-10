Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Ian Clagstone, president and co-founder of Standard Commercial, has been named CEO of SC Capital, its new investment arm. Read more

Ian Clagstone, president and co-founder of Standard Commercial, has been named CEO of SC Capital, its new investment arm. Clagstone began his career as an intern while studying at the University of Hawaii. His portfolio of multifamily, industrial and commercial transactions totals more than $400 million over the course of his career to date. He is also a designated Certified Commercial Investment Member and a licensed Hawaii real estate broker.

Correction

Emily Santiago doesn’t retire until Dec. 31. An On the Move item in Wednesday’s edition said Santiago was retired.

———

Send items to business@staradvertiser.com.