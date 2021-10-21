comscore Proposal seeks to modify University of Hawaii tenure system | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Proposal seeks to modify University of Hawaii tenure system

  • By Timothy Hurley thurley@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:51 p.m.

When Jonathan Morse was a young English professor at Wayne State University in Detroit in the 1970s, rumors about a budget-related move by the administration to deny tenure to a colleague rocked the university and led him to pursue employment elsewhere. Read more

Previous Story
Gov. David Ige ready to welcome fully vaccinated domestic travelers back to Hawaii Nov. 1

Scroll Up