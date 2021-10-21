comscore Prep football preview: ILH is rugged, but Saint Louis coach Ron Lee prefers it that way | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii Prep World | Sports

Prep football preview: ILH is rugged, but Saint Louis coach Ron Lee prefers it that way

  • By Paul Honda phonda@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:59 p.m.
  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Saint Louis quarterback AJ Bianco ran for yardage against Kamehameha in Friday’s 34-31 loss to the Warriors

    JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Saint Louis quarterback AJ Bianco ran for yardage against Kamehameha in Friday’s 34-31 loss to the Warriors

Without interleague competition, the ILH football gauntlet is as cutthroat as ever, and Saint Louis coach Ron Lee wouldn’t have it any other way. Read more

Previous Story
Television and radio - Oct. 20, 2021

Scroll Up