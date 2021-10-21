Prep football preview: ILH is rugged, but Saint Louis coach Ron Lee prefers it that way

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Without interleague competition, the ILH football gauntlet is as cutthroat as ever, and Saint Louis coach Ron Lee wouldn’t have it any other way.

When No. 2 Saint Louis (2-3, 2-2 ILH) and No. 5 Punahou (1-3, 1-3) square off on Friday, one team will advance in the playoffs. The other may turn in its pads. The winner will meet Kamehameha next week for the playoff tournament crown. If Kamehameha, the regular-season winner, takes that battle, the Warriors win the ILH title and move on to the Open Division state tournament.

Saint Louis or Punahou would have to beat Kamehameha twice to earn the championship.

The treacherous path of ILH football is daunting enough, which is why Lee hasn’t looked beyond each upcoming game.

“First of all, at least we played. That’s what we wanted. Kids wanted to play. We wanted to play, so at least we have games,” Lee said, referring to there being no games last year due to the coronavirus. “We’re really fortunate. It’s tough to get ready three times for anybody.”

Punahou, an underdog?

“Underdog status is somewhat irrelevant. Every game we play is against one of the top two teams in the state, and every game has been down to the wire,” Buffanblu coach Nate Kia said. “We are just focused on being the best version of ourselves this weekend.”

A three-team ILH Open Division schedule among heavyweights has turned out to be extremely competitive and entertaining. Not a surprise, but it hasn’t gotten old, either. The Buffanblu and Crusaders were slated to play Sept. 3, but that game was postponed due to COVID-19 protocols. When they finally met on Sept. 18, Saint Louis pulled away in the second half for a 41-23 win.

Two weeks ago, the Crusaders hung on for a 27-21 victory.

Containing Punahou’s elite speed has been a top priority. With linebacker Iona Purcell questionable for the playoff game, Saint Louis’ defense will need all hands on deck.

“He is in a sling. His shoulder is still bothering him. We’ll see if he can run around today (Wednesday),” Lee said. “I’m hoping he can play.”

Offensively, the Crusaders are fairly healthy. The four-wide attack has been boosted by quarterback AJ Bianco’s ability to pick up first downs with his legs. Bianco, who committed to Hawaii last week, has passed for 1,366 yards and eight touchdowns. The 6-foot-4, 225-pound senior has also rushed for 203 yards and five touchdowns with a few memorable stiff-arms along the way.

The ground game has become more than serviceable, thanks to their “elephant” formation, cranking out yardage with power schemes and stretch plays behind a massive, physical offensive line.

“It’s not a rush thing. The (defense) kind of knows the situations, what we’re going to do. The bigger problem is that three teams, there’s a lot of parity and it’s a tough game every week,” Lee said. “It comes down to two or three plays that turn a game around.”

With an 11-point halftime lead over Kamehameha last week, Saint Louis was willing to play its hand and embrace ball-control offense. Two possessions ended with a missed field goal and a fumble. Kamehameha cashed in with two touchdowns and a narrow 34-31 win.

“I give Kamehameha credit. We don’t lose too many games when we’re up 11 points. Normally, we win the close game, and they beat us in the clutch,” Lee said. “That’s on Kamehameha. They did what they had to do. Same with Punahou. It’s who makes the plays.”

The Buffanblu struggled to give stellar quarterback John-Keawe Sagapolutele time in the pocket in the previous loss to Saint Louis. Again, the presence of Purcell could be a game-changer, though linebacker Tasi Tadio is healthy. The experience of the linebacker corps helps with a very young defensive line.

If it comes down to two or three plays, Punahou just needs a breakaway catch-and-run by speedsters like Astin Hange (19 receptions, 314 yards, three TDs), Ean Kamau-Waikiki (15, 180, two), Peyton Macapulay (10, 184, one) and Noah Macapulay (15, 131, two).

Kamau-Waikiki and Iosepa Lyman have lined up at running back, combining for 73 yards on 33 carries. Punahou has relied almost exclusively on the pass with 144 attempts and 73 rushing attempts.

Saint Louis’ skill-position groups have produced. Running back Keola Apduhan has rushed for 247 yards (5.7 per attempt) and a TD. Trech Kekahuna has caught 38 passes for 427 yards and a TD, and he has also rushed for 189 yards (10.5 per carry) and another TD.

Jaysen Peters-de Laura (28 receptions, 304 yards) is another playmaker defenses have kept watch on. Devon Tauaefa (11, 184, two) and Mason Muaau (nine, 209, one) haven’t had breakout games yet. Bianco is willing and able to give his deep threats a chance, taking several shots downfield every week.

The Crusaders, unlike other teams, have not scheduled any interleague exhibition games. Punahou will meet Kahuku on Nov. 20, regardless of the ILH playoff results.

No. 4 Mililani at Kapolei, Friday, 7:30 p.m.

The Trojans (1-0 OIA Open) make their first road trip of the young OIA season. Freshman Kini McMillan was highly efficient with 154 passing yards (13 for 22) and three TDs in last week’s 49-6 win over Waianae. That’s a wild QB rating of 344.9.

He also ran for 32 yards on two carries.

With Gavin Hunter (four catches, 19 yards, TD) and Kanoa Ferreira (one, 16, one) drawing attention, Raymond Roller (six, 91, two) and Lando Werner-Celes (five, 41, one) got plenty of action.

Nehemiah Timoteo and Tykea Johnson Jr. combined for 127 rushing yards on 11 carries.

Mililani has won the last three matchups with Kapolei, which last toppled the Trojans five seasons ago. On Oct. 29, 2016, Taulia Tagovailoa passed for 254 yards and three TDs in a 27-15 playoff win over Mililani.

Kapolei (0-1 OIA Open) mustered 132 passing yards and 66 rushing yards in the loss to Kahuku last week. Tuli Tagovailoa-Amosa and Esaiah Gideon completed passes to six different Hurricane receivers, including Riley Camarillo, Mason Gomez and Hala‘i Kamohali‘i.

Kailua (0-0, 0-0 OIA D-I) at Waipahu (0-0, 0-0 OIA D-I), Friday, 7 p.m. — The OIA season finally begins in Division I, which has six teams in the format this fall.

Aiea at Moanalua, Friday, 7 p.m.

Na Menehune (0-0 OIA D-I) got their first taste of action last week with a 26-6 exhibition win over Damien. Vince Nihipali was hired as head coach in March of 2020 after serving as defensive coordinator at Mililani and Campbell.

Na Menehune quarterback Taylor Malloe passed for 11 yards and two TDs, while Cameron Johnson and Kindred Malakai Park combined for 106 yards and a TD on 23 carries.

Aiea (0-0 OIA D-I) has just one senior starter on offense and five on defense. Center Aydan Bringas starts at center, while defensive tackle Tumana Auva‘a, defensive end Macen Halemano, linebackers Chayson Lopez and Theissen Wright and safety Windsor Asing bring experience to the defensive unit.

“My seniors set the groundwork for this young squad. Not having football last year makes them appreciate the game even more,” longtime coach Wendell Say said.

Kaimuki vs. Kalani, Kaiser Stadium, Friday, 7:30 p.m.

The Bulldogs make their debut under Reid Yoshikawa, their baseball coach who has stepped in with the firing of David Tautofi.

Kaimuki (0-1 OIA D-II) forfeited last week’s opener against Radford due to a lack of eligible players, according to OIA football coordinator Harold Tanaka. Talent, however, is never in short supply.

Linebacker/tight end Sione Taufa, wide receiver/defensive back/kicker Kurt Kawamoto and two-way lineman Kimo Welly lead the Bulldogs.

“They are our three returning seniors. The team is very young and inexperienced,” Yoshikawa said. “Our roster size is 40, but that’s ninth through 12th grade.”

The staff under Tautofi was retained with Yoshikawa.

“The kids have learned to persevere during a very unprecedented time which included a coaching change,” said Yoshikawa, a teacher at the school. “Kaimuki football has always been about playing with pride and passion. This season will be no different.”

Scott Melemai is in his fifth season as Kalani head coach. The Falcons (0-1 OIA D-II) lost to Kaiser last week, 28-6, but had its share of promise. Josh Oh rushed for 62 yards on 17 carries, and Logan Lim was 17-for-30, completing passes to seven different targets. Among them was Noa Uchida (five catches, 41 yards, TD). Lim was picked off four times.

The offensive line is led by Wakea Kanahele.

Defensively, linebackers Jayden Chang, defensive linemen Yikirta Peterson and Matt Finefeulaki, and safety Kai Webster lead the way for the Falcons.

Kamehameha I-AA at Saint Louis I-AA, Friday, 3:15 p.m.

The I-AA Crusaders outscored the I-AA Warriors, 48-35, two weeks ago. Freshman quarterback Jonah-Keawe Sagapolutele often found his top weapons, Onosai Salanoa and Kache Kaio, that night. Sagapolutele passed for 453 yards and six TDs. Salanoa had an incredible 13 catches for 262 yards and three TDs. Kaio had eight grabs for 81 yards and two TDs.

Kamehameha running back Moe Passi had 80 rushing yards that day, and quarterback Noah Spencer passed for 221 yards and two TDs. Rusten Abang-Perez had 10 hauls for 177 yards, including an 80-yard TD.

No. 8 Leilehua at Waianae, Saturday, 6:30 p.m.

The Mules (0-0 OIA Open) and Seariders (0-1 OIA Open) reunite in an old-school OIA West rivalry. The schools have not met on the gridiron since 2015, when Waianae won 50-28 at Hugh Yoshida Stadium.

Waianae opened the season last week with a lopsided loss at powerhouse Mililani. Tarent Moniz-Babb passed for 129 yards while senior Kolu Quisquirin-Sabagala rushed for 50 hard-earned yards. Emmanuelle Carter led the receiving corps with four receptions for 93 yards and one TD.

Leilehua had a bye as the rest of OIA Open Division opened the season last week. Coach Mark Kurisu is in his fifth season as Mules head coach and is one of the winningest active coaches in the state with a .750 percentage (34-11-1).

No. 2 Kahuku at Farrington, Saturday, 6:30 p.m.

The Red Raiders (1-0 OIA Open) are coming off a decisive 41-7 win over Kapolei. Quarterback Jason Mariteragi and the passing game are sharp after an offseason training for Pylon tournaments. The road Raiders are in Air Raid mode in 2021.

Mariteragi passed for 202 yards and three TDs without a pick (15-for-20). Kainoa “Kaikai” Carvalho had seven receptions for 96 yards and two TDs, and Kealoha Kaio had six catches for 90 yards and a TD.

Kahuku has a strong stable of running backs, but they took a backseat last week. Big Red passed the ball 22 times in all and ran 12 times.

Farrington (0-1 OIA Open) is in its third season under Daniel Sanchez. In a 38-6 loss to Campbell last week, the Governors finished with 12 passing yards and 39 rushing yards. Josiah Chaffin rushed a team-high 11 times for 20 yards against Kahuku’s elite defensive unit.

Kaiser at Waialua, Saturday, 6:30 p.m.

The Bulldogs (1-0 OIA D-II) lost senior center Kaimana Lopes to injury in a 15-13 win over McKinley last week. They came up clutch on special teams — two field goals by Lasse Stolten — and defense (Elisha Sheridan’s touchdown return on a quick punt). Their first home game at Toshi Nakasone Field since 2019 will include one of the division’s title favorites.

Donovan Reis passed for 163 yards and a TD in the win over Kalani. Justin Kaneoka had eight catches for 69 yards, and Kamakana Mahiko tallied five receptions for one TD. Reis, who was picked off three times, was a factor with a rushing TD for the Cougars (1-0 OIA D-II).

Losing Lopes could have an impact on Waialua’s ground attack. Ezekiel Sheridan rushed for 122 yards on 22 carries against McKinley.

Pearl City at Radford, Saturday, 6:30 p.m.

Perennial title contender Pearl City (1-0 OIA D-II) has a big test against a Rams squad that is playing in D-II for the first time since 2015. Chargers coach Robin Kami is in his eighth season.

Pearl City routed Kalaheo 42-7 last week as Trey Dacoscos passed for 301 yards (15-for-24) and six TDs. Three of those TDs went to Bradley Kansou (six receptions, 84 yards) and two landed in the hands of Joshua Gleason (five, 144).

Caleb Kaai led the ground attack with 66 yards on just 10 carries.

In all, the Chargers ran the ball 26 times with 27 pass attempts.

Radford (1-0 OIA D-II) was in rebuilding mode in 2019 when Fred Salanoa returned as head coach. That team was 0-8 overall in OIA D-I. Salanoa led the Rams to the state D-II crown in ’15.

Castle at Roosevelt, Saturday, 5:30 p.m.

The Rough Riders’ debut in OIA D-I is also the debut as a head coach for Castle’s Junior Pale. The longtime Pac-Five assistant coach took over at Castle when John Hao stepped down. Pale is a longtime security staff member at the school.

The Rough Riders moved up to D-I after a successful run in D-II under coach Kui Kahooilihala. Defensive end/linebacker Kaeo Akana is one of the state’s most coveted college prospects. Akana committed to Boise State.

Nanakuli vs. Kalaheo, John Velasco Stadium, Saturday, 4 p.m.

This game will precede the Pearl City-Radford battle at Radford. Kili Watson is in his fourth season as head coach at Nanakuli (0-0 OIA D-II).

Nelson Maeda, who coached at Castle for 22 years, is in his first season as head coach at Kalaheo (0-1 OIA D-II). The Mustangs struggled in the loss to Pearl City last week with 136 yards of total offense. Isaiah Akiu had three receptions for 72 yards and a TD.