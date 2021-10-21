Prep football preview: ILH is rugged, but Saint Louis coach Ron Lee prefers it that way
- By Paul Honda phonda@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 10:59 p.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
-
JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM
Saint Louis quarterback AJ Bianco ran for yardage against Kamehameha in Friday’s 34-31 loss to the Warriors
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree