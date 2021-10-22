CVS starts offering Moderna COVID-19 vaccine booster shots at select Longs pharmacies

CVS Health, which operates Longs Drugs stores in Hawaii, said it will begin offering Moderna COVID-19 booster shots to eligible populations at select locations today.

CVS is offering the Moderna boosters after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention authorized the additional shots. It has also been offering the Pfizer-BioNTech booster shot at various pharmacy locations.

A spokeswoman said almost all CVS Pharmacy locations offer either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine, and that patients may determine which one is available while scheduling their appointments online. Based on new CDC guidance, eligible patients may mix and match, and choose which vaccine they receive as a booster dose.

The CDC guidelines for the Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech booster shots include:

>> People 65 years and older and residents in long-term care settings should receive a booster shot of Moderna or Pfizer-BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine at least six months after their mRNA primary series;

>> People age 50 to 64 with certain underlying medical conditions should receive a booster shot of Moderna or Pfizer-BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine at least six months after their mRNA primary series;

>> People 18 to 49 who are at high risk for severe COVID-19 due to certain underlying medical conditions may receive a booster shot of Moderna or Pfizer-BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine at least six months after their mRNA primary series, based on their individual benefits and risk;

>> People aged 18-64 years who are at increased risk for COVID-19 exposure and transmission because of occupational or institutional setting may receive a booster shot of Moderna or Pfizer-BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine at least six months after their mRNA primary series.

The CDC also recommends a booster shot for patients 18 and older who received the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine two or more months ago.

When scheduling an appointment on CVS.com, patients will be asked to provide the manufacturer and date of their last COVID-19 vaccine. Appointments are encouraged at CVS.com or via the CVS app. Patients may also schedule a flu vaccine at the same time as their COVID-19 shot.