Woman, 64, critically hurt after being struck by her own car in Makiki parking lot

A 64-year-old woman sustained critical injuries after her vehicle rolled back and hit her as she was dealing with a previous collision in a Makiki parking lot Thursday.

Honolulu police said the woman was reversing out of a parking stall at the First Hawaiian Bank-Makiki Branch when she collided with a vehicle entering the parking lot just after 1:35 p.m.

When the woman exited her vehicle to address the collision, her vehicle began to roll backward and struck her, knocking her to the pavement. She was taken in critical condition to a hospital.

Police said speed, drugs or alcohol were not factors in the collision.

