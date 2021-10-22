Editorial: Restrictions ease a little more on Oahu

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

On Wednesday, Honolulu cleared another benchmark: As of that day, the city is allowing fuller indoor entertainment events and outdoor gatherings such as weddings and funerals to go on. Read more

On Wednesday, Honolulu cleared another benchmark: As of that day, the city is allowing fuller indoor entertainment events and outdoor gatherings such as weddings and funerals to go on. Capacity is limited to 50%, and there are other precautions — vaccinations, masks and social distancing, to start with.

Already back since last week: Outdoor concerts and sporting events, capped at 1,000 for now, as well as midnight last call at bars and restaurants. It’s a long road back to normalcy, but at least we’re moving forward.