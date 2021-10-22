Editorial | Off the News Editorial: Restrictions ease a little more on Oahu Today Updated 12:17 a.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! On Wednesday, Honolulu cleared another benchmark: As of that day, the city is allowing fuller indoor entertainment events and outdoor gatherings such as weddings and funerals to go on. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. On Wednesday, Honolulu cleared another benchmark: As of that day, the city is allowing fuller indoor entertainment events and outdoor gatherings such as weddings and funerals to go on. Capacity is limited to 50%, and there are other precautions — vaccinations, masks and social distancing, to start with. Already back since last week: Outdoor concerts and sporting events, capped at 1,000 for now, as well as midnight last call at bars and restaurants. It’s a long road back to normalcy, but at least we’re moving forward. Previous Story Editorial: Training to work on the train