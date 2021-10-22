comscore Hawaii House committee member questions probe of state auditor | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Hawaii House committee member questions probe of state auditor

  • By Dan Nakaso dnakaso@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:17 a.m.
  • COURTESY PHOTO Dale Kobayashi

    COURTESY PHOTO

    Dale Kobayashi

One of the members of a special House committee investigating state Auditor Les Kondo’s handling of two critical audits of state land management questioned Thursday whether the committee had lost focus. Read more

Previous Story
Investigation of Hawaii Auditor Les Kondo focuses on forged document

Scroll Up