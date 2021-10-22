Kokua Line: Must I be vaccinated to attend an OIA game?

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Question: What are the rules for going to OIA games? Are student passes accepted? Can you get a COVID-19 test if you’re not vaccinated? Read more

Question: What are the rules for going to OIA games? Are student passes accepted? Can you get a COVID-19 test if you’re not vaccinated?

Answer: No, student activity passes will not be accepted for admission, and vaccination — not testing — is required, according to the Oahu Interscholastic Association’s website, oiasports.com. The league of more than 30 public high schools began welcoming spectators Wednesday, under COVID-19 restrictions, according to the website. It has some guidance for spectators, which we’ll summarize:

>> Ticket sales are online only, via spicket.events/oahu. There’s a service charge per ticket, and a limit of five tickets per purchase. General admission prices apply for all. No student activity passes will be accepted. Our check of the site showed tickets to football games and volleyball matches available.

>> Spectators must be fully vaccinated against COVID-19. Photo ID, proof of vaccination and event e-ticket will be required to enter the sporting event. Children under 12 are not yet eligible to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19, so they will not be allowed to attend for now. (COVID-19 vaccination for the 5-to-11 age group is likely to be available in early November.)

>> Spectators must wear face masks whether the event is indoors or outdoors. They may not sit in groups larger than 10 indoors or 25 outdoors. Groups of different households/living units must sit at least 6 feet apart.

>> There will be no concession stands, and no socializing before or after the sporting event.

Kokua Line has received many more questions than are covered on the website, so we followed up with the OIA, the state Department of Education and Honolulu County for more information. No one got back to us with details by deadline Thursday; we’ll continue to follow up.

Readers want to know whether the vaccination rule is supposed to apply to spectators at OIA competitions that don’t have an entry fee, and, if so, how that would be enforced. They also asked about capacity limits. The OIA website doesn’t cover that, but the Honolulu County website oneoahu.org seems to indicate that capacity would be capped at 50% for the venue, or a maximum of 1,000 people for an outdoor sporting event or 500 for an indoor one, whichever was smaller.

Q: HECO replaced a leaking transformer in front of my house Monday. It had been leaking fluid for several days and dissolved the windshield wipers on my neighbor’s car. I’m trying to find out what the leaking fluid was, but the only response I received was “I don’t know.” HECO did come out and spread absorbent, then left. No idea whether they’re coming back for the absorbent, but I’d like to know what fluid was leaking. This occurred in Palolo Valley.

A: It was nontoxic mineral oil, said Shannon Tangonan, a spokeswoman for Hawaiian Electric. Here’s her full response to your question:

“Transformers are used to step down power traveling from a substation to your home and contain a nontoxic mineral oil that serves as a coolant to prevent overheating. You did the right thing by contacting Hawaiian Electric to perform an assessment and cleanup. In general, we remind the public to avoid contact and stay clear from any electrical equipment whether or not it is leaking, which can occur with age, weathering or if a motor vehicle hits a pole. We apologize that you weren’t given further information. In this particular instance in Palolo, the crew cleaned the sidewalk, roadway and vehicle, and is scheduling a return date to clean up the grass area.”

Tangonan was able to respond because you provided the exact address in a follow-up email.

Write to Kokua Line at Honolulu Star-Advertiser, 7 Waterfront Plaza, Suite 210, 500 Ala Moana Blvd., Honolulu 96813; call 529-4773; fax 529-4750; or email kokualine@staradvertiser.com.