Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Terrence Ching’s advocacy of free college in the U.S. is another display of misguided but immature good intentions typical of big-government advocates, from President Joe Biden to too many naive parents who feel a college degree is the magic key to a better life (“Free college education won’t destroy country,” Star-Advertiser, Letters, Oct. 15). Read more

Free college means no skin in the game

Terrence Ching’s advocacy of free college in the U.S. is another display of misguided but immature good intentions typical of big-government advocates, from President Joe Biden to too many naive parents who feel a college degree is the magic key to a better life (“Free college education won’t destroy country,” Star-Advertiser, Letters, Oct. 15).

Don’t you know a college graduate who wasted four years of his or her youth in college? Free college, like free K-to-12 schooling, is evil in its own way — there’s no “skin in the game.”

Alan Matsuda

Hawaii Kai

Solving social, economic problems isn’t socialism

Robert Hatakeyama relied on outdated political information when he falsely asserted that Democrats are pushing for socialism (“Socialism is dangerous to America’s future,” Star-Advertiser, Letters, Oct. 13).

The pandemic has revealed real foundational issues in our education, housing and food systems. Since when are these items considered evil? To ignore these issues only invites more economic and social troubles in our future.

Need I remind Hatakeyama that tax cuts and subsidies for the rich are not free either.

Ryan Tin Loy

Nuuanu

It’s not clear what constitutes ‘fair share’

The mantra of the Democrats has been, “Tax the rich. Make them pay their fair share.” The problem is that they have never defined “fair share.”

Consider the following hypothetical: Citizen A makes $100,000 and has a federal income tax liability of $15,000 (15%). For Citizen B, it’s $1,000,000/ $200,000 (20%).

Also suppose that the per capita federal spending is $30,000. Also assume that both A and B benefit equally from the federal government.

Under these circumstances is Citizen A paying his fair share? Is Citizen B paying his fair share? If not, then what is his fair share?

Jeffrey Young

Kaneohe

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite 210 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), 529-4750 (fax), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter