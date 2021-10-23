comscore Hawaii nonprofits are awarded $600K for cultural tourism initiatives | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Hawaii nonprofits are awarded $600K for cultural tourism initiatives

  • By Jayna Omaye jomaye@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:53 p.m.
  • COURTESY SIG ZANE Halau o Kekuhi, the center of cultural knowledge at the Edith Kanaka‘ole Foundation, honored Kilauea’s volcanic eruptions at this year’s Merrie Monarch Festival. The foundation plans to use new federal grant money to restore historic Hawaiian place names and land divisions in Hawaii Volcanoes National Park.

    COURTESY SIG ZANE

Restoring Hawaiian place names and preserving historic sites through stewardship projects are ways two nonprofits plan to incorporate the significance of Native Hawaiian history and culture into the visitor experience. Read more

