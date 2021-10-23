Hawaii nonprofits are awarded $600K for cultural tourism initiatives
By Jayna Omaye jomaye@staradvertiser.com
Today
Updated 10:53 p.m.
Halau o Kekuhi, the center of cultural knowledge at the Edith Kanaka‘ole Foundation, honored Kilauea’s volcanic eruptions at this year’s Merrie Monarch Festival. The foundation plans to use new federal grant money to restore historic Hawaiian place names and land divisions in Hawaii Volcanoes National Park.