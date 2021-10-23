comscore UC Santa Barbara ends Hawaii’s win streak in Big West women’s volleyball | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
UC Santa Barbara ends Hawaii’s win streak in Big West women’s volleyball

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 11:59 p.m.

UC Santa Barbara overpowered the Rainbow Wahine in a 25-16, 25-16, 25-23 sweep on Friday at the Thunderdome in Santa Barbara, Calif., to hand UH its first loss of the Big West women’s volleyball season and snap the program’s run of 19 consecutive wins in conference play. Read more

