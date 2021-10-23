GAME DAY BLOG: Hawaii football team hosts New Mexico State

[ AD HAS BEEN REMOVED FROM THIS STORY ]

In a rare in-season, home-and-home series, New Mexico State and Hawaii meet in a remtch at the Ching Complex tonight.

This will be the first UH-hosted football game with spectators in Ching, which was retrofitted during the offseason when Aloha Stadium became unavailable for fan-attended events. UH was allowed to issue up to 1,000 tickets.

The Warriors, who won the first game between the teams last month in Las Cruces. N.M.. are not expected to start quarterback Chevan Cordeiro for the third consecutive game. Cordeiro, who participated in warmups, is recovering from an upper-body injury.

UH running back Dae Dae Hunter, who scored on runs of 75 and 81 yards last week, is sidelined because of a shoulder injury.

The Aggies, who compete as an independent, will be without their best defensive player — middle linebacker Trevor Brohard. Also, safety Dalton Bowles is not expected to start.

