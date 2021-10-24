Hawaii records 3 new coronavirus-related deaths, 163 additional infections

[ AD HAS BEEN REMOVED FROM THIS STORY ]

Hawaii Department of Health officials today reported three new coronavirus-related deaths and 163 new confirmed and probable infections statewide, bringing the state’s totals since the start of the pandemic to 888 fatalities and 83,351 cases.

No further information was immediately available regarding the latest deaths.

The state’s official coronavirus-related death toll includes 668 fatalities on Oahu, 112 on Hawaii island, 93 on Maui, 67 on Kauai, one on Molokai and five Hawaii residents who died outside the state.

The U.S. coronavirus-related death toll today is over 735,000 and the nationwide infection tally is more than 45.4 million.

Today’s new confirmed and probable infection count by island includes 93 new cases on Oahu, 40 on Hawaii island, eight on Maui, 12 on Kauai and 10 Hawaii residents diagnosed outside the state.

State health officials have been including probable infections in its total case counts. Probable infections include people who never received a confirmatory test but are believed to have had the virus because of their known exposure and symptoms or because of a positive antigen test.

The total number of confirmed and probable coronavirus cases by island since the start of the outbreak are 57,470 on Oahu, 10,886 on Hawaii island, 9,450 on Maui, 2,535 on Kauai, 239 on Molokai, and 142 on Lanai. There are also 2,629 Hawaii residents who were diagnosed outside of the state.

Health officials also said today that, of the state’s total infection count, 1,686 cases were considered to be active. Officials say they consider infections reported in the past 14 days to be a “proxy number for active cases.” The state’s total number of active cases decreased by 33 today.

By island, Oahu has 993 active cases, the Big Island has 397, Maui has 177, Kauai has 112, Lanai has two and Molokai has five.

As of Friday, Health officials say 70.7% of the state’s population is now fully vaccinated.

Of all the confirmed Hawaii infection cases, 4,648 have required hospitalizations, with six new hospitalizations reported today.

Twenty-four hospitalizations in the overall statewide count are Hawaii residents who were diagnosed and treated outside the state. Of the 4,624 hospitalizations within the state, 3,641 have been on Oahu, 526 on Maui, 380 on the Big Island, 67 on Kauai, five on Lanai and five on Molokai.

According to the latest information from the department’s Hawaii COVID-19 Data dashboard, a total of 72 patients with the virus were in Hawaii hospitals as of Friday, with 18 in intensive care units and 12 on ventilators.

The statewide average positivity rate is 2.1%. The seven-day average case count for Oahu is 72 and the seven-day average positivity rate is 1.9%, state health officials said today.