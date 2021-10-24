Column: U.N. takes significant steps for human rights, climate justice
- By Joshua Cooper
-
Today
- Updated 12:55 a.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
-
POOL PHOTO VIA ASSOCIATED PRESS
The Marshall Islands’ President David Kabua addresses, via prerecorded video, the 76th session of the U.N. General Assembly at United Nations headquarters in New York on Sept. 22.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree