comscore Column: U.N. takes significant steps for human rights, climate justice | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Insight | Island Voices

Column: U.N. takes significant steps for human rights, climate justice

  • By Joshua Cooper
  • Today
  • Updated 12:55 a.m.
  • POOL PHOTO VIA ASSOCIATED PRESS The Marshall Islands’ President David Kabua addresses, via prerecorded video, the 76th session of the U.N. General Assembly at United Nations headquarters in New York on Sept. 22.

    POOL PHOTO VIA ASSOCIATED PRESS

    The Marshall Islands’ President David Kabua addresses, via prerecorded video, the 76th session of the U.N. General Assembly at United Nations headquarters in New York on Sept. 22.

On today’s 76th anniversary of United Nations Day, the U.N. continues to make an impact in the international arena of global affairs and increasingly on the ground in our islands of Hawaii. Read more

Previous Story
Editorial: More Navy fuel leakage at Red Hill facility

Scroll Up