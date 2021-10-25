comscore Honolulu police seek suspect in knifepoint robbery in Kalihi | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Honolulu police seek suspect in knifepoint robbery in Kalihi

Honolulu police have opened a first-degree robbery investigation involving a male suspect who allegedly robbed a 51-year-old man at knifepoint in Kalihi Sunday.

The robbery occurred at Lanakila District Park at about 4 p.m.

Police said an unknown male suspect with a knife approached the victim, demanded his backpack, and fled on a moped with the backpack.

Police are seeking the suspect who was described as 5 feet, 8 inches and 160 pounds.

