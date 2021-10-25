Maui man, 40, dies in head-on crash on Hana Highway

A 40-year-old driver died in a head-on motor vehicle collision in Haiku Sunday night.

The driver has been identified as Mikael Bailey of Haiku, according to the Maui Police Department.

The crash occurred on Hana Highway near Hamakuapoko Road just after 8:15 p.m.

Preliminary investigation revealed a 1999 Ford F-150 pickup truck driven by Bailey was traveling east on the highway within the westbound lane.

Police said the vehicle was illegally passing vehicles in a no-passing zone when it collided head-on into a 2008 GMC Acadia driven by a 20-year-old Haiku woman, police said.

Immediately upon impact, a 2006 Toyota Tacoma traveling east in the eastbound lane on the highway sideswiped the GMC.

Bailey died at the scene. Police noted he was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the collision.

The GMC driver and her 21-year-old male passenger were wearing seat belts and sustained non-life threatening injuries. Both were taken to Maui Memorial Medical Center for treatment. A 2-year-old girl in the sport utility vehicle was not injured in the collision but was taken to the hospital as a precautionary measure.

The Toyota driver, a 52-year-old Haiku woman, also was not injured.

The preliminary investigation indicated speed and alcohol as suspected factors in the crash, police said.

This was the 14th traffic-related fatality in Maui County this year compared with six at the same time last year.