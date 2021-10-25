Sports NFL Islanders Today Updated 12:05 a.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! Hawaii players on active 53-man rosters; does not include those on 16-player practice squads. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. Hawaii players on active 53-man rosters; does not include those on 16-player practice squads UNIVERSITY OF HAWAII >> Marcus Kemp, Chiefs wide receiver: Made one catch for 8 yards against the Titans. >> Keith Kirkwood, Panthers wide receiver: Was activated and was targeted four times, making three catches for 16 yards against the New York Giants. >> Rigo Sanchez, Colts punter: Punted six times for an overall average of 45.5 yards and a net of 38.7 yards against the 49ers. He placed two inside the 20 and had a long of 79 yards when 49er returner Brandon Aiyuk kicked the ball backward while trying to field a punt. >> Jahlani Tavai, Patriots linebacker: Was in on one special teams assisted tackle against the Jets. KAMEHAMEHA >> Kamu Grugier-Hill, Texans linebacker: Started at strongside linebacker and recorded four solo tackles and two assisted tackles against the Cardinals. LEILEHUA >> Netane Muti, Broncos guard: Was in on two special teams plays against the Browns on Thursday. PUNAHOU >> DeForest Buckner, Colts defensive tackle: Recorded five solo tackles, a sack for a loss of 4 yards, a tackle for loss and a quarterback hurry against the 49ers, his former team. >> Ka’imi Fairbairn, Texans place-kicker: Made his only fieldgoal attempt of 53 yards against the Cardinals. He did not attempt an extra point. He also kicked off. SAINT LOUIS >> Nate Herbig, Eagles guard: Was on the active game-day roster against the Raiders. He did not record any statistics. >> Marcus Mariota, Raiders quarterback: Carried the ball once for 4 yards against the Eagles. >> Tua Tagovailoa, Dolphins quarterback: Had a productive day against the Falcons, rushing four times for 29 yards and completing 32 of 40 passes for 291 yards, four touchdowns, two interceptions with a passer rating of 109.5. Previous Story Column: Hawaii’s Tua Tagovailoa shuts off noise, throws 4 TDs, but it isn’t enough as Dolphins lose 6th straight