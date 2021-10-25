NFL Islanders

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Hawaii players on active 53-man rosters; does not include those on 16-player practice squads

UNIVERSITY OF HAWAII

>> Marcus Kemp, Chiefs wide receiver: Made one catch for 8 yards against the Titans.

>> Keith Kirkwood, Panthers wide receiver: Was activated and was targeted four times, making three catches for 16 yards against the New York Giants.

>> Rigo Sanchez, Colts punter: Punted six times for an overall average of 45.5 yards and a net of 38.7 yards against the 49ers. He placed two inside the 20 and had a long of 79 yards when 49er returner Brandon Aiyuk kicked the ball backward while trying to field a punt.

>> Jahlani Tavai, Patriots linebacker: Was in on one special teams assisted tackle against the Jets.

KAMEHAMEHA

>> Kamu Grugier-Hill, Texans linebacker: Started at strongside linebacker and recorded four solo tackles and two assisted tackles against the Cardinals.

LEILEHUA

>> Netane Muti, Broncos guard: Was in on two special teams plays against the Browns on Thursday.

PUNAHOU

>> DeForest Buckner, Colts defensive tackle: Recorded five solo tackles, a sack for a loss of 4 yards, a tackle for loss and a quarterback hurry against the 49ers, his former team.

>> Ka’imi Fairbairn, Texans place-kicker: Made his only fieldgoal attempt of 53 yards against the Cardinals. He did not attempt an extra point. He also kicked off.

SAINT LOUIS

>> Nate Herbig, Eagles guard: Was on the active game-day roster against the Raiders. He did not record any statistics.

>> Marcus Mariota, Raiders quarterback: Carried the ball once for 4 yards against the Eagles.

>> Tua Tagovailoa, Dolphins quarterback: Had a productive day against the Falcons, rushing four times for 29 yards and completing 32 of 40 passes for 291 yards, four touchdowns, two interceptions with a passer rating of 109.5.