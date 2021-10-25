comscore Television and radio - Oct. 25, 2021 | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports | TV Radio

Television and radio – Oct. 25, 2021

  • Today
  • Updated 8:53 pm
On the air
Listings are for Oceanic and Hawaiian Telcom analog/digital. *—premium station. **—retelecast. ***—delayed. x—subject to blackout.
Today
  TIME TV CH HT
BASKETBALL: NBA
Wizards at Nets 1:30 p.m. NBATV NA/242* 92*
Trail Blazers at Clippers 4:30 p.m. NBATV NA/242* 92*
Trail Blazers at Clippers 4:30 p.m. BSSD NA/227 NA
Trail Blazers at Clippers 4:30 p.m. BSSC 31/228 82*
FOOTBALL: NFL
Saints at Seahawks 2 p.m. ESPN 22/222 70
GOLF
East Lake Cup, Individual Championship 9 a.m. GOLF 30/216 86
HOCKEY: NHL
Kings at Blues 2 p.m. BSW 20/226 81*
SOCCER
Turkish: Besiktas vs. Galatasaray 6:55 a.m. BEIN NA/229* NA
TENNIS
ATP Vienna, St. Petersburg midnight TENNIS NA/243* 84*
WTA Courmayeur, Cluj-Napoca midnight TENNIS NA/243* 84*
Tuesday
  TIME TV CH HT
Baseball: mlb, 2021 world series
Game 1: Braves at Astros 2 p.m. KHON 3 3
BASKETBALL: NBA
76ers at Knicks 1:30 p.m. TNT 43/553 125
Lakers at Spurs 2:30 p.m. SPCSN 23/218 69
Nuggets at Jazz 4 p.m. TNT 43/553 125
GOLF
East Lake Cup, Match Play Semifinals 9 a.m. GOLF 30/216 86
Hockey: NhL
Golden Knights at Avalanche 2 p.m. ESPN 22/222 70
Jets at Ducks 4 p.m. BSSD NA/227 NA
Jets at Ducks 4 p.m. BSSC 31/228 82*
SOCCER
College men: Michigan at Ohio State noon BIGTEN NA/248* 79*
Women’s Int. Friendly: USA at South Korea 2 p.m. FS1 NA/214 75
College men: Maryland at Penn State 2 p.m. BIGTEN NA/248* 79*
Canadian: HFX Wanderers FC at Valour FC 2:30 p.m. FS2 NA/241* 76*
MLS: Seattle Sounders at Los Angeles FC 4:30 p.m. ESPN 22/222 70
Canadian: FC Edmonton at Pacific FC 4:30 p.m. FS2 NA/241* 76*
TENNIS
ATP Vienna, St. Petersburg; WTA Courmayeur, Cluj-Napoca
  midnight TENNIS NA/243* 84*
ATP Vienna, St. Petersburg; WTA Courmayeur, Cluj-Napoca
  11 p.m. TENNIS NA/243* 84*
VOLLEYBALL: high school girls
ILH: Punahou at ‘Iolani 5 p.m. SPCOC 16 NA
 
RADIO
Today
  TIME STATION
NFL: Saints at Seahawks 2 p.m. 1500-AM
Tuesday
  TIME STATION
MLB World Series G1: Braves at Astros 2 p.m. 1420-AM / 92.7-FM
NBA: Lakers at Spurs 2:30 p.m. 990-AM
Previous Story
University of Hawaii soccer team routs Cal State University Bakersfield
Next Story
Scoreboard

