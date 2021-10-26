comscore Alaia gets a french facelift | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Crave | Nadine Eats Hawaii

Alaia gets a french facelift

  • By Nadine Kam
  • Today
  • Updated 1:49 p.m.

  • PHOTO BY NADINE KAM

    A fantastic starter Caramelized octopus ($28) with smoked paprika and harissa aioli

  • PHOTO BY NADINE KAM

    With a career that encompasses several Michelin stars, Gilles Epié brings his talent to Alaia.

  • PHOTO BY NADINE KAM

    I love you like a mango Dessert of mango soufflé glace ($21) is the perfect end to a day in the sun.

  • PHOTO BY NADINE KAM

    A starter of Kona lobster ($49) over spinach with coconut milk and tobiko

  • PHOTO BY NADINE KAM

    Saffron fish soup ($21) with crouton topped with Gruyère de Comté.

With chef Gilles Epié’s arrival at the Turtle Bay Resort as its new executive chef, Oahu now has three Michelin-star chefs in its midst. Read more

