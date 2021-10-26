Alaia gets a french facelift
- By Nadine Kam
Today
- Updated 1:49 p.m.
PHOTO BY NADINE KAM
A fantastic starter Caramelized octopus ($28) with smoked paprika and harissa aioli
PHOTO BY NADINE KAM
With a career that encompasses several Michelin stars, Gilles Epié brings his talent to Alaia.
PHOTO BY NADINE KAM
I love you like a mango Dessert of mango soufflé glace ($21) is the perfect end to a day in the sun.
PHOTO BY NADINE KAM
A starter of Kona lobster ($49) over spinach with coconut milk and tobiko
PHOTO BY NADINE KAM
Saffron fish soup ($21) with crouton topped with Gruyère de Comté.
