Flying to new heights
- By Don Robbins
-
Today
- Updated 12:59 p.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
PHOTO COURTESY FLYIN’ AHI
Amazing ahi Blackened ahi salad ($16)
PHOTO COURTESY FLYIN’ AHI
Ahi katsu plate ($16)
PHOTO COURTESY FLYIN’ AHI
Grilled ahi plate ($16)
PHOTO COURTESY FLYIN’ AHI
Kalbi fries ($12) come with wasabi ranch dressing, Cajun spices, furikake and boneless kalbi.
PHOTO COURTESY FLYIN’ AHI
Leroy Melchor
-
PHOTO COURTESY FLYIN’ AHI
The Flyin’ Ahi food truck is known for its creative plate lunches and warm hospitality.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree