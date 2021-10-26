Flying to new heights

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Leroy Melchor comes from a family of great cooks on Kauai, where he was born and raised, so serving food has always been in his blood. Read more

Leroy Melchor comes from a family of great cooks on Kauai, where he was born and raised, so serving food has always been in his blood. When he moved to Oahu, he decided to start his own food truck business.

Melchor established Flyin’ Ahi six years ago, as co-owner with his wife, Loke. He came up with that name because it sounded dynamic and highlights its signature item.

“We’re out of the box and don’t feature the most traditional recipes,” Melchor says.

One of the most popular items on the menu is the kalbi fries ($12), which comes with wasabi ranch dressing, Cajun spices, furikake and grilled strips of boneless marinated kalbi. Another dish that customers crave is the ahi katsu plate ($16). Melchor cuts the ahi into thick fish sticks, then- marinates it and breads it with panko. It’s deep-fried and served with his house-made katsu dipping sauce. Also in the lineup is the blackened ahi salad ($16). The ahi is coated with Cajun seasoning, seared on the grill and cut sashimi style. Another signature item, the grilled ahi plate ($16), can be served in one of four styles: a garlic scampi, shoyu butter, misoyaki or ginger scallion.

Melchor knew he wanted to focus on food that was familiar to him while growing up, like kalbi and fried chicken. He developed a menu and made the most out of access to Oahu’s local fish auction.

Melchor has become immersed in the community, and made a natural progression into catering events. Now that COVID-19 restrictions are easing, he hopes to get back into catering again on weekends.