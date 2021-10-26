Television and radio – Oct. 26, 2021

[ AD HAS BEEN REMOVED FROM THIS STORY ]
|Today
|TIME
|TV
|CH
|HT
|Baseball: world series
|Game 1: Braves at Astros
|2 p.m.
|KHON
|3
|3
|BASKETBALL: NBA
|76ers at Knicks
|1:30 p.m.
|TNT
|43/553
|125
|Lakers at Spurs
|2:30 p.m.
|SPCSN
|23/218
|69
|Nuggets at Jazz
|4 p.m.
|TNT
|43/553
|125
|GOLF
|East Lake Cup, Match Play Semifinals
|9 a.m.
|GOLF
|30/216
|86
|Hockey: NhL
|Golden Knights at Avalanche
|2 p.m.
|ESPN
|22/222
|70
|Jets at Ducks
|4 p.m.
|BSSD
|NA/227
|NA
|Jets at Ducks
|4 p.m.
|BSSC
|31/228
|82*
|SOCCER
|College men: Michigan at Ohio State
|noon
|BIGTEN
|NA/248*
|79*
|Women’s Int. Friendly: USA at South Korea
|2 p.m.
|FS1
|NA/214
|75
|College men: Maryland at Penn State
|2 p.m.
|BIGTEN
|NA/248*
|79*
|Canadian: HFX Wanderers FC at Valour FC
|2:30 p.m.
|FS2
|NA/241*
|76*
|MLS: Seattle Sounders at Los Angeles FC
|4:30 p.m.
|ESPN
|22/222
|70
|Canadian: FC Edmonton at Pacific FC
|4:30 p.m.
|FS2
|NA/241*
|76*
|TENNIS
|ATP Vienna, St. Petersburg; WTA Courmayeur, Cluj-Napoca
|midnight
|TENNIS
|NA/243*
|84*
|ATP Vienna, St. Petersburg; WTA Courmayeur, Cluj-Napoca
|11 p.m.
|TENNIS
|NA/243*
|84*
|VOLLEYBALL: high school girls
|ILH: Punahou at ‘Iolani
|5 p.m.
|SPCOC
|16
|NA
|Wednesday
|TIME
|TV
|CH
|HT
|Baseball: world series
|Game 2: Braves at Astros
|2 p.m.
|KHON
|3
|3
|BASKETBALL: NBA
|Hawks at Pelicans
|1:30 p.m.
|ESPN
|22/222
|70
|Lakers at Thunder
|2 p.m.
|SPCSN
|23/218
|69
|Grizzlies at Trail Blazers
|4:05 p.m.
|ESPN
|22/222
|70
|Cavaliers at Clippers
|4:30 p.m.
|BSSD
|NA/227
|NA
|Cavaliers at Clippers
|4:30 p.m.
|BSSC
|31/228
|82*
|GOLF
|Ladies Euro Tour: Dubai Moonlight Classic, R1
|4 a.m.
|GOLF
|30/216
|86
|East Lake Cup, Match Play Championship
|9 a.m.
|GOLF
|30/216
|86
|Hockey: NhL
|Bruins at Panthers
|1 p.m.
|NHLN
|NA/240*
|93*
|Flyers at Oilers
|4 p.m.
|TNT
|43/553
|125
|Mixed martial arts
|PFL: Championship, p2
|2 p.m.
|ESPN2
|21/224
|74
|SOCCER
|Italian: Vicenza Calcio vs. AC Monza 1912
|8:30 a.m.
|FSP
|NA/231*
|NA
|Scottish: Hibernian vs. Celtic
|8:45 a.m.
|CBSSN
|NA/247*
|83
|French: OGC Nice vs. Marseille
|8:50 a.m.
|BEIN
|NA/229*
|NA
|Canadian: Forge FC at CF Montreal
|1:30 p.m.
|FS2
|NA/241*
|76*
|MLS: LA Galaxy at Sporting Kansas City
|2:30 p.m.
|FS1
|NA/214
|75
|Copa do Brazil: Flamengo at CA Paranaense
|2:30 p.m.
|FSP
|NA/231*
|NA
|TENNIS
|ATP Vienna, St. Petersburg; WTA Courmayeur, Cluj-Napoca
|midnight
|TENNIS
|NA/243*
|84*
|Volleyball: college women
|Kentucky at Tennessee
|noon
|ESPNU
|NA/221*
|73
|Minnesota at Indiana
|1 p.m.
|BIGTEN
|NA/248*
|79*
|Texas Tech at Kansas State
|2 p.m.
|ESPNU
|NA/221*
|73
|Wisconsin at Nebraska
|3 p.m.
|BIGTEN
|NA/248*
|79*
|Wrestling: AEW
|Dynamite
|2 p.m.
|TNT
|43/553
|125
|RADIO
|Today
|TIME
|STATION
|MLB World Series G1: Braves at Astros
|2 p.m.
|1420-AM / 92.7-FM
|NBA: Lakers at Spurs
|2:30 p.m.
|990-AM
|Wednesday
|TIME
|STATION
|NBA: Lakers at Thunder
|2 p.m.
|990-AM
|MLB World Series G2: Braves at Astros
|2 p.m.
|1420-AM / 92.7-FM
