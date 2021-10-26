comscore Television and radio - Oct. 26, 2021 | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Television and radio – Oct. 26, 2021

  • Today
  • Updated 10:21 pm
On the air
Listings are for Oceanic and Hawaiian Telcom analog/digital. *—premium station. **—retelecast. ***—delayed. x—subject to blackout.
Today
  TIME TV CH HT
Baseball: world series
Game 1: Braves at Astros 2 p.m. KHON 3 3
BASKETBALL: NBA
76ers at Knicks 1:30 p.m. TNT 43/553 125
Lakers at Spurs 2:30 p.m. SPCSN 23/218 69
Nuggets at Jazz 4 p.m. TNT 43/553 125
GOLF
East Lake Cup, Match Play Semifinals 9 a.m. GOLF 30/216 86
Hockey: NhL
Golden Knights at Avalanche 2 p.m. ESPN 22/222 70
Jets at Ducks 4 p.m. BSSD NA/227 NA
Jets at Ducks 4 p.m. BSSC 31/228 82*
SOCCER
College men: Michigan at Ohio State noon BIGTEN NA/248* 79*
Women’s Int. Friendly: USA at South Korea 2 p.m. FS1 NA/214 75
College men: Maryland at Penn State 2 p.m. BIGTEN NA/248* 79*
Canadian: HFX Wanderers FC at Valour FC 2:30 p.m. FS2 NA/241* 76*
MLS: Seattle Sounders at Los Angeles FC 4:30 p.m. ESPN 22/222 70
Canadian: FC Edmonton at Pacific FC 4:30 p.m. FS2 NA/241* 76*
TENNIS
ATP Vienna, St. Petersburg; WTA Courmayeur, Cluj-Napoca
  midnight TENNIS NA/243* 84*
ATP Vienna, St. Petersburg; WTA Courmayeur, Cluj-Napoca
  11 p.m. TENNIS NA/243* 84*
VOLLEYBALL: high school girls
ILH: Punahou at ‘Iolani 5 p.m. SPCOC 16 NA
 
Wednesday
  TIME TV CH HT
Baseball: world series
Game 2: Braves at Astros 2 p.m. KHON 3 3
BASKETBALL: NBA
Hawks at Pelicans 1:30 p.m. ESPN 22/222 70
Lakers at Thunder 2 p.m. SPCSN 23/218 69
Grizzlies at Trail Blazers 4:05 p.m. ESPN 22/222 70
Cavaliers at Clippers 4:30 p.m. BSSD NA/227 NA
Cavaliers at Clippers 4:30 p.m. BSSC 31/228 82*
GOLF
Ladies Euro Tour: Dubai Moonlight Classic, R1 4 a.m. GOLF 30/216 86
East Lake Cup, Match Play Championship 9 a.m. GOLF 30/216 86
Hockey: NhL
Bruins at Panthers 1 p.m. NHLN NA/240* 93*
Flyers at Oilers 4 p.m. TNT 43/553 125
Mixed martial arts
PFL: Championship, p2 2 p.m. ESPN2 21/224 74
SOCCER
Italian: Vicenza Calcio vs. AC Monza 1912 8:30 a.m. FSP NA/231* NA
Scottish: Hibernian vs. Celtic 8:45 a.m. CBSSN NA/247* 83
French: OGC Nice vs. Marseille 8:50 a.m. BEIN NA/229* NA
Canadian: Forge FC at CF Montreal 1:30 p.m. FS2 NA/241* 76*
MLS: LA Galaxy at Sporting Kansas City 2:30 p.m. FS1 NA/214 75
Copa do Brazil: Flamengo at CA Paranaense 2:30 p.m. FSP NA/231* NA
TENNIS
ATP Vienna, St. Petersburg; WTA Courmayeur, Cluj-Napoca
  midnight TENNIS NA/243* 84*
Volleyball: college women
Kentucky at Tennessee noon ESPNU NA/221* 73
Minnesota at Indiana 1 p.m. BIGTEN NA/248* 79*
Texas Tech at Kansas State 2 p.m. ESPNU NA/221* 73
Wisconsin at Nebraska 3 p.m. BIGTEN NA/248* 79*
Wrestling: AEW
Dynamite 2 p.m. TNT 43/553 125
 
 
RADIO
Today
  TIME STATION
MLB World Series G1: Braves at Astros 2 p.m. 1420-AM / 92.7-FM
NBA: Lakers at Spurs 2:30 p.m. 990-AM
 
Wednesday
  TIME STATION
NBA: Lakers at Thunder 2 p.m. 990-AM
MLB World Series G2: Braves at Astros 2 p.m. 1420-AM / 92.7-FM
