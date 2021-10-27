Century Center barricade ends in surrender

A man who was barricaded inside his apartment at Century Center surrendered after hours of stand off with police.

The Honolulu Police Department had closed the northbound lanes of part of Kalakaua Avenue in front of the building after responding to a barricade situation at around 7 p.m. on Tuesday, according to police.

The suspect surrendered just before midnight, police said, and was arrested.

Residents had been evacuated but were eventually let back inside their apartments.

The suspect was hurt, but it’s not clear what injuries he sustained. HPD officials did not make themselves available to the media.

The details of the stand-off are not yet clear, including if a weapon was involved, but dozens of HPD vehicles, including two Specialized Services Division trucks, were on the scene.

Officers with SSD were seen using a remote-controlled vehicle on the Century Center property.