First responders rescue man, 55, stuck in cement silo in Kapolei

First responders this morning rescued a 55-year-old man in Kapolei who got stuck inside a 10-story cement silo he was inspecting.

The Honolulu Fire Department in a news release said it received a call at about 10 a.m. to rescue an employee who was stuck inside the silo at 91-055 Kaomi Loop, where Hawaiian Cement supplies are located.

The employeewas inspecting the silo that stores cement powder when he “suddenly felt dizzy,” and could not walk on his own, HFD said.

After arriving at the scene, firefighters and Emergency Medical Services personnel climbed the silo and made contact with the employee.

HFD placed the man on a rescue stretcher and lowered him to the ground using rope.