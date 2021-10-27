Puna man, 44, dies in motorcycle accident on Daniel K. Inouye Highway

A Puna man riding a motorcycle on the Daniel K. Inouye Highway in Hawaii island died in an accident morning.

The Hawaii Police Department said the man, later identified as 44-year-old Tyson Garcia, was found at around 8:30 a.m. around the 31 and 32 mile markers of the highway after receiving a report of a motorcycle and a body found near pasture land off the highway.

It’s the 22nd fatal traffic collision of the year, up from 13 fatalities during this same time period in 2020.

HPD reported that Garcia had been operating a 2014 Harley Davidson motorcycle traveling west on the highway and struck a curb after trying to “negotiate a curve to the left in the roadway.”

Police believe that Garcia, who was not wearing a helmet, and the motorcycle went airborne over a fence and landed in pasture land several yards away.

He was transported to the Hilo Medical Center and was pronounced dead at 11:36 a.m. An autopsy has been ordered to determine the cause of Garcia’s death.

Police said that speed and riding without a helmet contributed to the fatality. No other vehicles were believed to be involved.

The growing number of traffic fatalities is concerning, said HPD, which plans on completing “traffic enforcement projects” during the weekend on the DKI highway in response.

Anyone with information about the accident can call Officer Clifford Antonio at (808) 961-2339 or via email at Clifford.Antonio@HawaiiCounty.gov. Anonymous tips can be provided to Crime Stoppers at (808) 961-8300.