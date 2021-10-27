Hawaii Grown: Nine players grace the highly successful Pacific Lutheran women’s volleyball roster
- By Billy Hull bhull@staradvertiser.com
- Updated 10:46 p.m.
COURTESY JOHN FROSCHAUR
Pacific Lutheran players from Hawaii are Callie Simmonds (Maryknoll), Noelani Feliciano (Pearl City), Emily Dulaney (Moanalua), Kristin Moniz (Hawaii Baptist), Sydney Aoki (Punahou), Torie Takeuchi (‘Iolani), Jazz Alston (Waiakea), Halle Hetzler (Le Jardin) and Hailey Iha (Kauai).
