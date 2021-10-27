comscore Hawaii Grown: Nine players grace the highly successful Pacific Lutheran women’s volleyball roster | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii Grown | Sports

Hawaii Grown: Nine players grace the highly successful Pacific Lutheran women’s volleyball roster

  • By Billy Hull bhull@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:46 p.m.
  • COURTESY JOHN FROSCHAUR Pacific Lutheran players from Hawaii are Callie Simmonds (Maryknoll), Noelani Feliciano (Pearl City), Emily Dulaney (Moanalua), Kristin Moniz (Hawaii Baptist), Sydney Aoki (Punahou), Torie Takeuchi (‘Iolani), Jazz Alston (Waiakea), Halle Hetzler (Le Jardin) and Hailey Iha (Kauai).

    COURTESY JOHN FROSCHAUR

    Pacific Lutheran players from Hawaii are Callie Simmonds (Maryknoll), Noelani Feliciano (Pearl City), Emily Dulaney (Moanalua), Kristin Moniz (Hawaii Baptist), Sydney Aoki (Punahou), Torie Takeuchi (‘Iolani), Jazz Alston (Waiakea), Halle Hetzler (Le Jardin) and Hailey Iha (Kauai).

When Lewis & Clark hosted Pacific Lutheran on senior night, it could have been mistaken for club volleyball night on Oahu. Read more

Previous Story
For Kalaheo state cross country champion Emily Naylor, running has become her sanctuary

Scroll Up