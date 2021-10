Hawaii Grown Notes: Football, cross country, golf, soccer, volleyball

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Jayden de Laura , Saint Louis ’20: The Washington State freshman quarterback finished 26-for-37 for 257 yards without a touchdown pass in a 21-19 loss to Brigham Young on Saturday. De Laura also rushed three times for 10 yards. Read more

FOOTBALL

>> Jayden de Laura, Saint Louis ’20: The Washington State freshman quarterback finished 26-for-37 for 257 yards without a touchdown pass in a 21-19 loss to Brigham Young on Saturday. De Laura also rushed three times for 10 yards.

>> De’Zhaun Stribling, Kapolei ’20: The Washington State freshman receiver had three catches for 28 yards against the Cougars.

>> Cameron Friel, Kailua ’21: The UNLV freshman quarterback finished 20-for-28 for 240 yards and a touchdown in a 27-20 loss to San Jose State on Thursday.

>> Kana’i Mauga, Waianae ’18: The Southern California senior linebacker made seven tackles in a 31-16 loss to Notre Dame on Saturday.

>> Isaac Slade-Matautia, Saint Louis ’17: The SMU junior linebacker intercepted a pass in a 55-26 win over Tulane on Thursday.

>> Muelu Iosefa, Mililani ’20: The California sophomore linebacker made five tackles and assisted on a tackle for loss in a 25-3 win over Colorado on Saturday.

>> Nick Herbig, Saint Louis ’20: The Wisconsin sophomore linebacker made three tackles and recovered a fumble in a 30-13 win over Purdue on Saturday.

>> Alexander Skelton, Punahou ’17: The Oregon State sophomore defensive lineman assisted on four tackles in a 42-34 win over Utah on Saturday.

>> Mika Tafua, Kamehameha ’15: The Utah junior defensive end made six tackles with two tackles for loss, a sack and a forced fumble against the Beavers.

>> Tai-John Mizutani, ‘Iolani ’18: The Central Washington sophomore receiver threw a 39-yard touchdown pass in a 53-21 win over Western Oregon on Saturday.

>> Andrew Valladares, Mililani ’17: The Western Oregon senior running back had five carries for 36 yards against Central Washington.

>> Andrei Iosivas, Punahou ’18: The Princeton junior receiver had a game-high six receptions for 88 yards in an 18-16 overtime win over Harvard on Saturday.

>> Akili Gray, Kamehameha ’16: The Southern Utah senior safety made six tackles and assisted on a tackle for loss in a 17-9 loss to Northern Colorado on Saturday.

>> La‘akea Kaho‘ohanohano-Davis, Baldwin ’16: The Southern Utah junior linebacker made four tackles against the Bears.

MEN’S CROSS COUNTRY

>> Kainalu Pagente, Pearl City ’21: The Saint Martin’s freshman finished 38th with an 8K time of 26:07.1 at Saturday’s GNAC Championships. Pagente was a GNAC athlete of the week after finishing first in his collegiate debut back in September.

>> Nicholas Arima, ‘Iolani ’18: The U.S. Merchant Marine Academy senior earned second-team honors with a 13th-place finish at Sunday’s Skyline Conference Championships. Arima finished the 8-kilometer course in 29:35.8 and USMMA won its third straight league title.

>> Hudson Lockette, Castle ’18: The Academy of Art junior earned third-team honors with a 19th-place finish at Saturday’s PacWest Conference Championships. Lockette finished the 8K course at Kahuku Golf Course in 26:17.9.

MEN’S GOLF

>> Pono Yanagi, Kamehameha-Hawaii ’19: The Washington State junior tied for the lead after opening with a 6-under 65 before finishing in a tie for 17th place at 5 under in the Stockton Invite that ended Saturday in Stockton, Calif.

>> Kolbe Irei, Roosevelt ’20: The UC Irvine sophomore finished the Stockton Invite in a tie for 41st place at 1 over after shooting rounds of 73, 69 and 72.

MEN’S SOCCER

>> Nicholas Gaston, Mililani ’20: The Pacific Lutheran sophomore goalkeeper was named the Northwest Conference Defensive Player of the Week on Monday. Gaston, who won the award once earlier this season, made 11 saves in two shutouts over the weekend. He leads the conference in goals against average, shutouts per game and save percentage.

>> Skyler Goo, Saint Louis ’19: The UNLV junior forward scored his third goal of the season in the 11th minute of a 2-1 loss to Grand Canyon on Friday.

>> Dominic Gusman, Punahou ’20: The Whitworth (Wash.) sophomore forward assisted on the Pirates’ third goal in a 3-1 win over Puget Sound on Sunday.

WOMEN’S VOLLEYBALL

>> Jhenna Gabriel, Maryknoll ’18: The Texas senior setter had a match-high 32 assists, five digs, a block assist and an ace in a four-set win over Iowa State on Thursday and added a match-high 29 assists, seven digs, two block assists and an ace in a sweep of the Cyclones on Friday. The Longhorns are 17-0 this season and ranked No. 1 in the latest AVCA Top 25.

>> Lexis Akeo, Kamehameha ’19: The Pittsburgh junior setter had 22 assists, 18 digs and an ace in a five-set win over Notre Dame on Friday and finished with a team-high 26 assists and seven digs in a five-set loss to No. 2 Louisville on Sunday. The Panthers are 18-2 and ranked No. 4 in this week’s AVCA Top 25.

>> Keonilei Akana, Kamehameha ’20: The Nebraska sophomore libero had six digs and an assist in a four-set win over No. 7 Purdue on Saturday. The Cornhuskers are 16-3 and ranked No. 6 in this week’s AVCA Top 25.

>> Aria McComber, Punahou ’18: The Brigham Young senior libero had two digs in a sweep of San Diego on Friday. The Cougars are 19-1 and ranked No. 7 in this week’s AVCA Top 25.

>> Elena Oglivie, ‘Iolani ’20: The Stanford sophomore libero had a match-high 20 digs, four assists and an ace in a five-set win over Washington State on Friday and added eight digs, five assists and an ace in a three-set loss to No. 10 Washington on Sunday. The Cardinal are 12-6 and ranked No. 15 in this week’s AVCA Top 25.

>> Jolei Akima, Kamehameha ’20: The Boise State sophomore libero had a team-high 10 digs in a three-set loss to Sacramento State on Saturday.

———

Stats compiled by Billy Hull, Star-Advertiser. To submit an athlete for publication, email bhull@staradvertiser.com.