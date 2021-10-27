comscore Punahou topples ‘Iolani to win ILH volleyball’s regular-season title, state berth | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Punahou topples ‘Iolani to win ILH volleyball’s regular-season title, state berth

  • By Paul Honda phonda@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:40 p.m.
  • JAMM AQUINO/JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Punahou’s Grace Fiaseu (13) and Lucky-Rose Williams (14) turned back this shot by ‘Iolani’s Ambri Hanohano during the second set Tuesday at Iolani School.

‘Iolani had the grit, but Punahou came up clutch. Grace Fiaseu crushed 17 kills as Punahou edged ‘Iolani 25-11, 19-25, 25-9, 21-25, 15-9 on Tuesday night to capture the regular-season title and a berth into the HHSAA state tournament. Read more

