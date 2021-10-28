Kokua Line: Will Honolulu City Lights be held this year?

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Question: Will Hono­lulu City Lights be drive-thru only again this year?

Answer: No, the city plans to lift some COVID-­ 19 restrictions that curtailed last year’s event, although the popular Electric Light Parade will be suspended for a second year. There also won’t be any keiki rides, photos with Santa or wreath contest and display, according to the city.

However, a tree-lighting ceremony with entertainment is planned for opening night Dec. 4, and revelers should be allowed to walk among outdoor holiday displays, as long as they maintain social distance and wear face masks while waiting their turn for pictures.

The festival on civic center grounds is scheduled to run through Jan. 2. The city is expected to post details online soon, with the caveat that plans are subject to change depending on the COVID-19 situation come December.

Q:Regarding the free COVID-19 tests, I did receive mine but I made a mistake and spoiled at least one of them. Can I get a replacement?

A:Not delivered to your home, but you may be able to pick up a new test kit if any are available, according to covidtest honolulu.org, the website for the “Say Yes! Covid Test” program. Pickup locations are listed on the website; 13 of 18 were out of stock when we checked Wednesday.

Q: Also, what do I do with the spoiled tests?

A: “All used test components should be disposed of in your regular household trash,” the website says.

Q: Regarding the Moderna vaccine, I get that people who didn’t need a third shot in the first place shouldn’t be looking for a booster shot now, but what about those of us who are truly immunocompromised?

A: People with suppressed immune systems who received a third dose of Moderna (or Pfizer-BioNTech) COVID-19 vaccine may receive a booster shot at least six months after their third dose, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. A third dose for the immunocompromised was authorized in mid-August, so the booster date wouldn’t kick in until mid-February, unless the person received their third dose earlier than officially authorized.

“Moderately and severely immunocompromised people aged 18 years and older who completed an mRNA COVID-19 vaccine primary series and received an additional mRNA vaccine dose may receive a single COVID-19 booster dose (Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna, or Janssen) at least six months after completing their third mRNA vaccine dose. In such situations, people who are moderately and severely immunocompromised may receive a total of four COVID-19 vaccine doses,” the CDC says on its website, at 808ne.ws/cdcvax. Look for the section headlined “Considerations for use of a COVID-19 vaccine booster dose,” and read down to part specifically about immunocompromised individuals.

Q: I will be traveling from Honolulu to Molokai for a short visit. Do I need to upload my vaccine card to Safe Travels?

A: No, Hawaii’s Safe Travels program no longer applies to interisland flights. Since you are flying from Honolulu to Molokai, there’s no quarantine requirement, so you don’t need to upload proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a negative test before travel, according to Hawaii’s COVID-19 portal. If you already have a Safe Travels account, you don’t need to add this interisland trip.

You’ll still want to bring proof of vaccination with you, in case you need it on Molokai to comply with Maui County rules requiring proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test for some higher-risk activities.

Auwe

To the cyclist running a red light on Tuesday, at 12:30 p.m., at Kaheka and King streets: It’s pretty basic. Red means stop, and a crosswalk at the intersection means there might be pedestrians crossing with the walk light. You nearly hit two seniors today who were doing just that. Maybe your bike should be confiscated until you can learn to obey the law. — Angry pedestrian

