Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Atlas Insurance Agency has hired Karen Hong as a sales producer and consultant specializing in engineers insurance programs. Read more

Atlas Insurance Agency has hired Karen Hong as a sales producer and consultant specializing in engineers insurance programs. Hong has over 40 years of industry experience, most recently as an agent and program manager at Finance Insurance, Ltd., where she focused on professional liability coverages and advising and training clients in risk management.

D.R. Horton has appointed Tracy Tonaki as its new head of Hawaii operations, replacing Bob Bruhl. Tonaki has worked for Texas-based D.R. Horton’s Hawaii Division since 2003. She was previously responsible for statewide community planning, architectural and civil engineering design, permitting, procurement, construction contract management and government relations.

———

Send items to business@staradvertiser.com