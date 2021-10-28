Baylor dominates Wahine Invitational

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Baylor’s Gurleen Kaur, Britta Snyder and Rosie Belsham finished 1-2-3 and the Bears dominated the Rainbow Wahine Invitational at Kapolei Golf Club on Wednesday.

Baylor shot 23-under par to beat Santa Clara by 30 strokes. Kaur led the way at 8-under par with Snyder a stroke behind. Hawaii finished fourth at 18 over par, but UH’s Momo Sugiyama was one of five players to break par over the three rounds, carding a 1 under. Punahou product Claire Choi of Santa Clara was a stroke in front of Sugiyama.

HPU fifth in PacWest golf final

Colorado Christian finished finished first with a final score of 839 after three rounds as the Pacific Western Conference concluded its 2021 fall season with the Dennis Rose Intercollegiate men’s golf tournament at the Waikoloa Beach Golf Course on Wednesday.

Hawaii Pacific finished in fifth place with 869, Hawaii Hilo sixth with 874 and Chaminade coming in at 12th place with a combined score of 944. Sam Sandland of the Cougars took home the individual title, winning by three strokes.

Keita Okada shot 1-under-par 69 to finish third for the Sharks.

Grand Valley State took the women’s title by five strokes on the same course.

UH Hilo had the highest finish among Hawaii schools, placing ninth to Hawaii Pacific’s 11th. Brady Rurnquist of Biola won medalist honors with a 214 over three rounds.

Kaelyn Uchida of UH Hilo was the highest finisher for Hawaii schools, shooting a 228 to end up in 15th.

Tokunaga scores again for Hilo women

Hawaii Hilo’s Daelenn Tokunaga scored on a pass from Nanea Wall in overtime to upset unbeaten Point Loma 1-0 at Hall stadium in Hilo on Wednesday.

The Vulcans (10-3 overall, 7-1 Pacific West) snapped a 34-match conference win streak for the Sea Lions (11-1-1, 7-1).

>> Point Loma won the men’s match 1-0 when Parker Scalzo scored in the first half. The Sea Lions (9-3-2, 6-1-1 PacWest) needed to make only a single save against the Vulcans (4-7-1, 2-5-1).

Vulcans earn road volleyball sweep

Kamilla Marinas buried 12 kills and the UH Hilo volleyball team (13-3, 10-2 PacWest) swept Point Loma (12-8, 8-4) 25-20, 25-12, 25-17 in San Diego.

>> Lauren Christie led HPU (4-16, 3-9 PacWest) with 11 kills, but Biola (13-7, 9-3) beat the Sharks 25-10, 24-26, 25-17, 25-14 at La Miranda, Calif.