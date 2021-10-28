Hawaii Beat | Sports Baylor dominates Wahine Invitational By Star-Advertiser staff Today Updated 10:50 p.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! Baylor’s Gurleen Kaur, Britta Snyder and Rosie Belsham finished 1-2-3 and the Bears dominated the Rainbow Wahine Invitational at Kapolei Golf Club on Wednesday. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. Baylor’s Gurleen Kaur, Britta Snyder and Rosie Belsham finished 1-2-3 and the Bears dominated the Rainbow Wahine Invitational at Kapolei Golf Club on Wednesday. Baylor shot 23-under par to beat Santa Clara by 30 strokes. Kaur led the way at 8-under par with Snyder a stroke behind. Hawaii finished fourth at 18 over par, but UH’s Momo Sugiyama was one of five players to break par over the three rounds, carding a 1 under. Punahou product Claire Choi of Santa Clara was a stroke in front of Sugiyama. HPU fifth in PacWest golf final Colorado Christian finished finished first with a final score of 839 after three rounds as the Pacific Western Conference concluded its 2021 fall season with the Dennis Rose Intercollegiate men’s golf tournament at the Waikoloa Beach Golf Course on Wednesday. Hawaii Pacific finished in fifth place with 869, Hawaii Hilo sixth with 874 and Chaminade coming in at 12th place with a combined score of 944. Sam Sandland of the Cougars took home the individual title, winning by three strokes. Keita Okada shot 1-under-par 69 to finish third for the Sharks. Grand Valley State took the women’s title by five strokes on the same course. UH Hilo had the highest finish among Hawaii schools, placing ninth to Hawaii Pacific’s 11th. Brady Rurnquist of Biola won medalist honors with a 214 over three rounds. Kaelyn Uchida of UH Hilo was the highest finisher for Hawaii schools, shooting a 228 to end up in 15th. Tokunaga scores again for Hilo women Hawaii Hilo’s Daelenn Tokunaga scored on a pass from Nanea Wall in overtime to upset unbeaten Point Loma 1-0 at Hall stadium in Hilo on Wednesday. The Vulcans (10-3 overall, 7-1 Pacific West) snapped a 34-match conference win streak for the Sea Lions (11-1-1, 7-1). >> Point Loma won the men’s match 1-0 when Parker Scalzo scored in the first half. The Sea Lions (9-3-2, 6-1-1 PacWest) needed to make only a single save against the Vulcans (4-7-1, 2-5-1). Vulcans earn road volleyball sweep Kamilla Marinas buried 12 kills and the UH Hilo volleyball team (13-3, 10-2 PacWest) swept Point Loma (12-8, 8-4) 25-20, 25-12, 25-17 in San Diego. >> Lauren Christie led HPU (4-16, 3-9 PacWest) with 11 kills, but Biola (13-7, 9-3) beat the Sharks 25-10, 24-26, 25-17, 25-14 at La Miranda, Calif. Previous Story University of Hawaii football team switch to ‘playoff mode’ for remainder of the MWC season