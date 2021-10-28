comscore Ray Cooper’s stunning KO earns the Pearl City alum $1 million | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Ray Cooper’s stunning KO earns the Pearl City alum $1 million

  By Star-Advertiser staff
  Today
  Updated 11:07 p.m.
  • COOPER NEILL / PFL Ray Cooper III sized up Magomed Magomedkerimov in a welterweight championship bout Wednesday at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Fla.

    Ray Cooper III sized up Magomed Magomedkerimov in a welterweight championship bout Wednesday at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Fla.

Ray Cooper looked out on his feet. Then Magomed Magomedkerimov was out cold. The Pearl City alumnus made it back-to-back welterweight titles in the Professional Fighters League with a third-round knockout of Magomedkerimov in the co-main event of the 2021 PFL Championships on Wednesday night in Hollywood, Fla. Read more

