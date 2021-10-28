CALENDAR
Today
BOWLING
OIA East: 5 p.m., at K-Bay.
OIA West: 5 p.m., at Schofield.
VOLLEYBALL
OIA East girls: Kahuku at McKinley, Anuenue at Kaiser, Kaimuki at Kalaheo, Kailua at Kalani, Castle at Roosevelt, Farrington at Moanalua; matches begin at 7 p.m.
Friday
FOOTBALL
ILH Open: Championship playoffs, Final—Saint Louis vs. Kamehameha, 7 p.m.,
at Aloha Stadium.
OIA Open Division: Waianae at
Campbell, Kapolei at Farrington; varsity
begins 25 minutes after 5 p.m. junior
varsity game.
OIA Division I: Aiea at Roosevelt, varsity begins 25 minutes after 5 p.m. junior
varsity game.
OIA Division II: Kalaheo at Kaiser, varsity begins 25 minutes after 5 p.m. junior
varsity game.
Interleague: Pac-Five at Pearl City, 7:30 p.m..
GOLF
College men: Ka’anapali Classic
Collegiate Invitational, all day, at Royal Ka’anapali Golf Course.
VOLLEYBALL
Big West women: UC Davis at Hawaii,
7 p.m., at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.
SOFTBALL
Makua Ali‘i
Wednesday
Bad Company 18, Go Deep 4
Action 5, Firehouse 4
Fat Katz 25, Hawaiians 16
HO ‘O Ikaina 24, Na Kahuna 8
Yankees 21, Golden Eagles 6
Zen 20, Xpress 9
Hikina 14, Na Pueo 8
Aikane 16, Makules 0
Hui Ohana 9, Waipio 3
Sportsmen 11, Islanders 8
P.H. Shipyard 13, Lokahi 11
VOLLEYBALL
OIA
Wednesday
Varsity girls Division I
Mililani def. Nanakuli 25-18, 23-25, 25-8, 25-13
Tuesday
White girls Division
Roosevelt def. Anuenue 21-9, 25-15
BIIF
Wednesday
Varsity girls
Kamehameha-Hawaii def. Hilo 25-18,
25-13, 25-12
Hawaii Prep def. Christian Liberty 25-10, 25-7, 25-7
Junior varsity girls
Hilo def. Kamehameha-Hawaii 25-17, 25-18
