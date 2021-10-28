CALENDAR

Today

BOWLING

OIA East: 5 p.m., at K-Bay.

OIA West: 5 p.m., at Schofield.

VOLLEYBALL

OIA East girls: Kahuku at McKinley, Anuenue at Kaiser, Kaimuki at Kalaheo, Kailua at Kalani, Castle at Roosevelt, Farrington at Moanalua; matches begin at 7 p.m.

Friday

FOOTBALL

ILH Open: Championship playoffs, Final—Saint Louis vs. Kamehameha, 7 p.m.,

at Aloha Stadium.

OIA Open Division: Waianae at

Campbell, Kapolei at Farrington; varsity

begins 25 minutes after 5 p.m. junior

varsity game.

OIA Division I: Aiea at Roosevelt, varsity begins 25 minutes after 5 p.m. junior

varsity game.

OIA Division II: Kalaheo at Kaiser, varsity begins 25 minutes after 5 p.m. junior

varsity game.

Interleague: Pac-Five at Pearl City, 7:30 p.m..

GOLF

College men: Ka’anapali Classic

Collegiate Invitational, all day, at Royal Ka’anapali Golf Course.

VOLLEYBALL

Big West women: UC Davis at Hawaii,

7 p.m., at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.

SOFTBALL

Makua Ali‘i

Wednesday

Bad Company 18, Go Deep 4

Action 5, Firehouse 4

Fat Katz 25, Hawaiians 16

HO ‘O Ikaina 24, Na Kahuna 8

Yankees 21, Golden Eagles 6

Zen 20, Xpress 9

Hikina 14, Na Pueo 8

Aikane 16, Makules 0

Hui Ohana 9, Waipio 3

Sportsmen 11, Islanders 8

P.H. Shipyard 13, Lokahi 11

VOLLEYBALL

OIA

Wednesday

Varsity girls Division I

Mililani def. Nanakuli 25-18, 23-25, 25-8, 25-13

Tuesday

White girls Division

Roosevelt def. Anuenue 21-9, 25-15

BIIF

Wednesday

Varsity girls

Kamehameha-Hawaii def. Hilo 25-18,

25-13, 25-12

Hawaii Prep def. Christian Liberty 25-10, 25-7, 25-7

Junior varsity girls

Hilo def. Kamehameha-Hawaii 25-17, 25-18