Hawaii News Judge denies defense request By Associated Press Today Updated 12:05 a.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! A judge has denied a defense request to move away from Maui the trial of a man charged with murder in the disappearance of his girlfriend. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. WAILUKU >> A judge has denied a defense request to move away from Maui the trial of a man charged with murder in the disappearance of his girlfriend. Jury selection for Bernard Brown’s trial is now set to begin in November, The Maui News reported. Brown, 50, has pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder of Moreira “Mo” Monsalve, who was last seen the night of Jan. 12, 2014, at his apartment at Iao Parkside in Wailuku. In asking for the trial to be moved, defense attorney Gerald Johnson cited the need “to prevent jury contamination,” given publicity generated during the search for Monsalve on Maui. “We’re very concerned,” Johnson said Wednesday. “Although the publicity has not been terrible lately, when it comes to trial, we expect publicity will be extensive. And we don’t believe Mr. Brown could get a fair trial here on Maui.” Second Circuit Judge Peter Cahill said there was no basis to move the trial at this point. He said there has been some pretrial publicity and that the motion to move the trial also would generate some. But he said such issues could be addressed through questioning of potential jurors and by issuing “continuous cautionary instructions” to jurors. Previous Story All 6 judge nominees receive unanimous endorsements