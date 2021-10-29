Hawaii News Judicial nominees are headed to potential confirmation By Dan Nakaso dnakaso@staradvertiser.com Today Updated 12:02 a.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! All six judicial nominees to Circuit and District Courts on Oahu, Maui and Hawaii island got the support of the state Senate Judiciary Committee on Thursday and face votes before the full Senate today. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. All six judicial nominees to Circuit and District Courts on Oahu, Maui and Hawaii island got the support of the state Senate Judiciary Committee on Thursday and face votes before the full Senate today. Each nominee received unanimous support from the seven Judiciary Committee members except for Kevin T. Morikone, one of three nominees to Oahu’s 1st Circuit Court. Sens. Donna Kim, Jarrett Keohokalole and Kurt Fevella each voted in support of Morikone but with “reservations.” Morikone, a District Family Court judge, is the only male nominee. As she did on Wednesday, Kim (D, Kalihi Valley- Moanalua-Halawa) again on Thursday noted that Morikone has less experience than the other nominees, including two candidates who were not nominated by Gov. David Ige. Fevella (R, Ewa Beach- Iroquois Point) said he was voting with reservations for the reasons cited by Kim. On Wednesday both Kim and Keohokalole (D, Kailua- Kaneohe) questioned Morikone on his lack of pro bono legal service, community service and participation on Judiciary committees as a judge. Kim said Thursday that she preferred that Morikone remain in District Family Court and serve out the rest of his term to gain more experience before ascending to Circuit Court. The five nominees who received unconditional votes are Clarissa Y. Malinao and Shanlyn A.S. Park, to Oahu’s 1st Circuit Court; Kirstin M. Hamman, to Maui’s 2nd Circuit Court; Wendy M. DeWeese, to Hawaii island’s 3rd Circuit Court; and Kimberly B.M. Taniyama, to the 3rd Circuit District Court. Previous Story All 6 judge nominees receive unanimous endorsements