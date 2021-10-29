Judicial nominees are headed to potential confirmation

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

All six judicial nominees to Circuit and District Courts on Oahu, Maui and Hawaii island got the support of the state Senate Judiciary Committee on Thursday and face votes before the full Senate today. Read more

All six judicial nominees to Circuit and District Courts on Oahu, Maui and Hawaii island got the support of the state Senate Judiciary Committee on Thursday and face votes before the full Senate today.

Each nominee received unanimous support from the seven Judiciary Committee members except for Kevin T. Morikone, one of three nominees to Oahu’s 1st Circuit Court. Sens. Donna Kim, Jarrett Keohokalole and Kurt Fevella each voted in support of Mori­kone but with “reservations.” Morikone, a District Family Court judge, is the only male nominee.

As she did on Wednesday, Kim (D, Kalihi Valley- Moanalua-Halawa) again on Thursday noted that Morikone has less experience than the other nominees, including two candidates who were not nominated by Gov. David Ige.

Fevella (R, Ewa Beach- Iroquois Point) said he was voting with reservations for the reasons cited by Kim.

On Wednesday both Kim and Keohokalole (D, Kailua- Kaneohe) questioned Mori­kone on his lack of pro bono legal serv­ice, community serv­ice and participation on Judiciary committees as a judge. Kim said Thursday that she preferred that Mori­kone remain in District Family Court and serve out the rest of his term to gain more experience before ascending to Circuit Court.

The five nominees who received unconditional votes are Clarissa Y. Malinao and Shanlyn A.S. Park, to Oahu’s 1st Circuit Court; Kirstin M. Hamman, to Maui’s 2nd Circuit Court; Wendy M. DeWeese, to Hawaii island’s 3rd Circuit Court; and Kimberly B.M. Taniyama, to the 3rd Circuit District Court.