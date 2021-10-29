comscore Clarissa Chun to be inducted into Wrestling Hall of Fame | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii Beat | Sports

Clarissa Chun to be inducted into Wrestling Hall of Fame

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 12:36 a.m.

Hawaii’s Clarissa Chun will be inducted into the National Wrestling Hall of Fame with the Class of 2022, according to a release from the Hall of Fame on Thursday. Read more

