Clarissa Chun to be inducted into Wrestling Hall of Fame

Hawaii’s Clarissa Chun will be inducted into the National Wrestling Hall of Fame with the Class of 2022, according to a release from the Hall of Fame on Thursday.

Chun was the first wrestler from Hawaii to qualify for the Olympics. She finished fifth in the 2008 Games and captured a bronze medal in 2012. She is a four-time U.S. Open champion, and competed in five world championships.

She was a two-time Hawaii girls state high school wrestling champion for Roosevelt, and won her first state title in 1998, the first year that the state held a tournament for girls. Chun was inducted into Hawaii Sports Hall of Fame in 2018.

Since 2017, Chun has served as an assistant coach for USA Wrestling.

The induction is scheduled for June in Oklahoma.

HPU’s Okada earns weekly honor

Hawaii Pacific’s Keita Okada is the PacWest Conference Men’s Golfer of the Week, as announced by the conference office.

Okada finished third at the Dennis Rose Intercollegiate at the Waikoloa Beach Golf Course. He tied his own school record with a 54-hole score of 3-under-par 207. His performance in the second round was one stroke off the school record for a single round, when he fired a 4-under 66.

HPU soccer teams sweep Holy Names

Makana Srivongsana scored in the 79th minute, powering the HPU men’s soccer team to a 1-0 win over Holy Names on Thursday in Hayward, Calif.

The Sharks (6-5-2, 4-1-2 PacWest) won their third straight with the win over the Hawks (4-7-1, 2-4).

On the women’s side, Brittny Ihara, Jersey Botelho and Soraya Santos each scored to lead the Sharks to a 3-1 win.

The HPU women (4-8-1, 3-3-1) nearly had a shutout, but Kylie Tisdale scored for the Hawks (0-14, 0-6) as time expired.

Chaminade rallies past Point Loma in 5

Chaminade setter Alexia Byrnes recorded the program’s first triple-double in 25 years as the Silverswords on Thursday rallied to defeat Point Loma 22-25, 25-13, 20-25, 25-21, 15-9 at Golden Gymnasium in San Diego on Thursday.

Byrnes tallied a match-high 13 kills along with 32 assists and 15 digs to lead the Silverswords (22-5, 12-3 PacWest). Maddie Fox, Torina Hommes and Claire Smith each had nine kills for the Sea Lions (12-9, 8-5).