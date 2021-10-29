Poland’s Martyna Leoniak feeling at home with Rainbow Wahine volleyball team
- By Jason Kaneshiro jkaneshiro@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 11:26 p.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM
Hawaii’s Martyna Leoniak will play in front of the home fans for the first time tonight.
-
JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM
Outside hitter Martyna Leoniak has given Hawaii a lift in Big West play the past two weeks.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree