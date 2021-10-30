Hawaii law enforcement officers warn against illegal Halloween Eve party at Kaiwi shoreline

State officials said that illegal Halloween Eve gatherings appear to be planned for the Kaiwi State Scenic Shoreline tonight.

Social media posts being monitored by the state’s Division of Conservation and Resources Enforcement, or DOCARE, indicate alcohol is going to be on sale at several large parties tonight, with music played by professional DJs, state officials said in a news release.

“We want to remind anyone who is considering attending these illegal gatherings they are contrary to State Park rules and current COVID-19 emergency rules and orders,” DOCARE Chief Jason Redulla said. “Don’t go.”

He warned that DOCARE officers will be monitoring the area to enforce the law and to prevent the parties from occurring.

Violators will be subject to arrest, citation and seizure of equipment or items used to commit violations, as well as civil penalties, including fines, officials said.

State officials said such parties defy rules currently in place, including prohibitions against:

>> Gatherings in a group of 25 or more.

>> Entry into a state park after closing without a permit.

>> Alcohol possession by anyone under 21 years of age.

>> Serving and sale of alcohol without a proper license.

>> Commercial activity in a state park without a proper license.

>> Use of generators and other motorized equipment without a permit.

>> Use of audio devices that create excessive noise.

DOCARE officers have broken up several parties along the Kaiwi shoreline in recent months, including one in late August with up to 400 attendees. They were reportedly promoted and attended by students from local universities.

DOCARE is a division of the state Department of Land and Natural Resources.