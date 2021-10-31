No tsunami after 5.2M quake off Alaska early today

The National Weather Service said no tsunami was generated following a 5.2 magnitude earthquake off Alaska early this morning.
According to the NWS, the quake struck at 6:37 a.m. Hawaii time about 80 miles southeast of Sand Point, Alaska.
No tsunami watch or warning was issued, and officials said Hawaii is under no threat of a tsunami from the incident.
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.