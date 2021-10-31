comscore No tsunami after 5.2M quake off Alaska early today | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
No tsunami after 5.2M quake off Alaska early today

  • By Star-Advertiser Staff
  • COURTESY NWS The National Weather Service said no tsunami was generated following a 5.2 magnitude earthquake off Alaska early this morning.

According to the NWS, the quake struck at 6:37 a.m. Hawaii time about 80 miles southeast of Sand Point, Alaska.

No tsunami watch or warning was issued, and officials said Hawaii is under no threat of a tsunami from the incident.

