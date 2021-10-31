In-person shopping returns to Made in Hawaii Festival

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The holiday shopping season is back, and this year, we all — or at least some of us, in groups of 500 — can back away from the computer monitors and go out for some locally made products, from food to jewelry to crafts and clothing.

That’s right, in-person shopping returns to the Made in ­Hawaii Festival, which will run from Nov. 11-14. But with COVID-19 still a concern, the event is relocating from the Blaisdell Center to one of the Ala Moana Center parking lots. ­Attendance also will be limited.

“We are happy to be back, supporting local vendors and local businesses and local people,” said Olena Heu, spokeswoman for the festival. “It’s going to be on the fourth floor of the mauka/Ewa wing of the Ala Moana Center parking, so it’s outside but it’s also covered. You’ll be protected from the elements, but you’ll still have the tradewind breezes.”

Proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test within 48 hours will be required for those 12 and above, she said. Attendance will be limited to 500 people at a time, who will be allowed in to shop in two-hour increments. If that doesn’t seem like enough time, shoppers can also browse online first, then check out the genuine article at in person. Items can also be purchased directly through the website, with shipping costs handled by individual vendors.

Heu said crowd size will be carefully monitored, and while it might be possible to enter the festival if enough people leave their appointed time slot early, a reserved ticket would still be best.

Shoppers are encouraged to download the Made in Hawaii Festival app, which will be available Friday at madeinhawaii festival.com. The app will feature a list of the vendors and their ­locations, and provide a push notification when the two-hour time limit is nearing an end.

About 300 vendors will be on hand selling their products, Heu said. That’s about the same as the prepandemic period, when the festival averaged about 330 vendors.

Jewelry lovers will enjoy unique offerings from a number of artisans including Flotsam & Co., which sells gold-dipped shells found by diver and artist Karen Sawicki diving in depths of over 100 feet, and Tahitian pearl jewelry from Te Hotu Mana Creations, a Maui-based company.

“I feel like the festival was on the forefront of the pearl bangle bracelet trend that started a while back,” Heu said, who particularly enjoys shopping for jewelry at the event. “Now all the girls wear them.”

Food items are also popular at the festival, especially snacks and treats, but if you want something to enhance your cooking in the kitchen, check out products from the Salty Wahine from Hanapepe, Kauai. Owner Laura Cristobal Andersland infuses Hawaiian sea salt with familiar flavorings like guava and garlic to create rubs for steaks, burgers or fish.

But whether you’re interested in clothing, accessories or soap products, it’s often the people who make these products that make the festival worthwhile.

“I think what is really magical for me is meeting the makers ­behind the products and hearing their stories,” Heu said. “Just hearing the passion … always ­inspired me.”

Tickets are now on sale at madeinhawaiifestival.com for the early-bird price of $13. On Nov. 11, the price goes up to $15.

MADE IN HAWAII FESTIVAL

>> Where: Ala Moana Center, mauka/Ewa parking lot, fourth floor (Nordstrom wing)

>> Hours: 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Nov. 11–13, and 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Nov. 14

>> Cost: $13 until Nov. 11, $15 Nov. 11-14, for two hours of in-person shopping. Admission allowed up to 40 minutes after a scheduled time period.