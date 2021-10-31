comscore In-person shopping returns to Made in Hawaii Festival | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Features

In-person shopping returns to Made in Hawaii Festival

  • By Steven Mark smark@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 7:24 p.m.
  • COURTESY MADE IN HAWAII FESTIVAL Hawaiian sea salt products from Salty Wahine

    COURTESY MADE IN HAWAII FESTIVAL

    Hawaiian sea salt products from Salty Wahine

  • COURTESY MADE IN HAWAII FESTIVAL Tahitian pearl bracelets from Te Hotu Mana

    COURTESY MADE IN HAWAII FESTIVAL

    Tahitian pearl bracelets from Te Hotu Mana

  • COURTESY MADE IN HAWAII FESTIVAL Festival Sunrise shell necklaces from Flotsam & Co. feature 24kt. gold plating

    COURTESY MADE IN HAWAII FESTIVAL

    Festival Sunrise shell necklaces from Flotsam & Co. feature 24kt. gold plating

The holiday shopping season is back, and this year, we all — or at least some of us, in groups of 500 — can back away from the computer monitors and go out for some locally made products, from food to jewelry to crafts and clothing. Read more

Previous Story
Hall and Oates’ November concerts in Hawaii canceled

Scroll Up