Las Vegas Advisor: Reopening of Palms resort expected early next year

Information has finally surfaced regarding plans and scheduling for the return of the Palms, which is one of only a handful of Las Vegas resorts that haven’t reopened after last year’s pandemic shutdown.

The delay in opening has been due in part to the new owners, the San Manuel Band of Mission Indians, going through the licensing process. That’s expected to be completed by the end of the year, opening the door to open the doors as early as January.

The resort will reopen as the Palms, though the name might change after that. The sports book will be upgraded and most of the food-court vendors will remain. The Kaos nightclub will stay closed while the tribe considers what will occupy that space. Paid parking is definitely not in the vision, which is focused on turning the property into a “locals Strip casino.”

New food court: Circus Circus has opened a new food court located in a space that used to be part of the buffet. The food court has a Pick Up Stix, Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen, Einstein Bros. Bagels and a Dairy Queen. The buffet is now open on weekends only.

Nickel line: The SuperBook at Westgate Las Vegas is dealing a 5-cent line on World Series games. The lower spread between prices on each team to win lowers the house edge, similar to betting $105 to win $100, as opposed to the usual $110/$100, in football.

Tyson statue: A 10-foot statue of former heavyweight champion and long-time Las Vegas resident Mike Tyson has been positioned outside the Mulberry Street Pizzeria at Resorts World. Tyson is the second boxer to be thusly honored, joining the statue of Joe Louis that’s stood in the Caesars Palace sports book for decades.

Question: What happened to the Anthony Curtis interview on “CBS Mornings” about buffets? I watched on the date stated in this column and it didn’t run.

Answer: No, it got pushed back as often happens with features that aren’t time sensitive. A new air date hasn’t been announced.

