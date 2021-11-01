Honolulu police say boy, 15, robbed while flying drone at Aala Park

The Honolulu Police Department said a male suspect allegedly threatened a 15-year-old boy with a box cutter and took his money at Aala Park on Sunday.

The robbery occurred shortly after 2:35 p.m. Police said the teen was flying his drone inside the park when an unknown male threatened him with a box cutter and demanded money.

He fled the scene with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Police said there are no arrests at this time.