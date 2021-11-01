comscore Off the News: Help with afterschool fees, for now | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Off the News: Help with afterschool fees, for now

The good news is the A+ afterschool program is getting funding it needs to pay its staff more. The bad news is this meant a substantial $80 increase in the monthly $120-per-student fee. More good news is federal funds will cover that increase for families this school year. Phew. Read more

