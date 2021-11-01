Off the News: Help with afterschool fees, for now

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The good news is the A+ afterschool program is getting funding it needs to pay its staff more. The bad news is this meant a substantial $80 increase in the monthly $120-per-student fee. More good news is federal funds will cover that increase for families this school year. Phew.

The program, a lifeline for many working parents, has a long waiting list, as it could not offer competitive pay in this tight labor market. Better hourly pay and benefits are now on the table, along with a hiring bonus. All good news.

Fast Pass offers ticket to UH learning

The University of Hawaii is smart to market itself to serious students at home, even if this year’s enrollment figures already have been encouraging. The 2021 enrollment showed the first increase in a decade, after the debut of the Fast Pass program to streamline the process for qualifying high school students.

So UH, of course, is rolling it out again. Applicants can get their conditional acceptance early, and application fees are waived. Where college is concerned, every bit of savings counts.