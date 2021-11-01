Editorial | Off the News Off the News: Help with afterschool fees, for now Today Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! The good news is the A+ afterschool program is getting funding it needs to pay its staff more. The bad news is this meant a substantial $80 increase in the monthly $120-per-student fee. More good news is federal funds will cover that increase for families this school year. Phew. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. The good news is the A+ afterschool program is getting funding it needs to pay its staff more. The bad news is this meant a substantial $80 increase in the monthly $120-per-student fee. More good news is federal funds will cover that increase for families this school year. Phew. The program, a lifeline for many working parents, has a long waiting list, as it could not offer competitive pay in this tight labor market. Better hourly pay and benefits are now on the table, along with a hiring bonus. All good news. Fast Pass offers ticket to UH learning The University of Hawaii is smart to market itself to serious students at home, even if this year’s enrollment figures already have been encouraging. The 2021 enrollment showed the first increase in a decade, after the debut of the Fast Pass program to streamline the process for qualifying high school students. So UH, of course, is rolling it out again. Applicants can get their conditional acceptance early, and application fees are waived. Where college is concerned, every bit of savings counts. Previous Story On Politics: 3 former Hawaii governors attempt to keep eyes and priorities focused on Halawa housing