Offshore wind turbines may be an effective source of power for Oahu, but if a project is approved, it is essential that the cost of dismantling, removing and recycling the turbines be built into the project cost, with funds put aside for that purpose right from the start.

Otherwise, in 20 years or so, when the turbines are no longer workable, the cost of yet another environmental disaster will be dumped on the next generation.

Michael Richards

Kaneohe

Congress team should speak up on fuel tanks

We continue to read about the Navy’s fuel storage tanks dangerously sitting above Oahu’s aquifer. The protesters must realize that the military practices organized dictatorship, whereas respect is not earned but demanded. It must be in this state in case of war, where troops must be sent out to shooting wars. It is impossible to achieve a victory dealing with this situation merely by asking the military to relocate its leaking fuel storage facility.

We have delegates representing our people in Congress. I read the Honolulu Star-Advertiser six days a week but did not read anything mentioned by our congressional representatives. Are they aware of the present situation?

James Kataoka

Mililani

Political leaders need to push for relocating tanks

That 12 state legislators have publicly voiced concern about the leaking fuel tanks at Red Hill was refreshing, albeit a long time coming. Their action begs another question: Do Hawaii’s remaining 64 legislators care about our water supply?

And support from our congressional delegation, all of whom serve on defense-related committees, has been conspicuously absent.

U.S. Rep. Ed Case thinks more inspections and investigations are signs of progress. U.S. Sen. Mazie Hirono wants funding for more “research.” U.S. Sen. Brian Schatz thought giving the Navy until 2038 to ponder the problem as the tanks continued to leak was a “step forward to protect Oahu’s drinking water.” We don’t know what U.S. Rep. Kai Kahele thinks; he won’t say.

The tanks are improperly positioned 100 feet above an irreplaceable aquifer. The time for investigation is long past. The fuel must be removed and relocated, and our political leaders need to get some guts and get it done.

Lynne Kobayashi

Kalihi

China missile just latest of too many surprises

China just tested a new hypersonic missile. Our intelligence officials expressed total surprise that China has developed such an advanced weapon. Unfortunately, the U.S. has a long history of surprises.

We were surprised when Japan attacked Pearl Harbor.

We were surprised when China entered the Korean War and fought against us.

We were surprised when the Soviet Union beat us into space with Sputnik.

We were surprised that Ho Chi Minh could field such a strong army in Vietnam.

We were surprised when Osama Bin Laden launched a devastating attack on our homeland on 9/11.

More recently, we were surprised at the rapid takeover of Afghanistan by the Taliban.

Now it’s the China missile.

What other surprises await us?

Bob Lamborn

Kuakini

Manoa site for stadium too small for tailgating

Three of Hawaii’s former governors are now suggesting that the stadium be built in Manoa (“Ex-governors push housing, no stadium in Halawa,” Star-Advertiser, Oct. 28). It’s another insane idea thrown into the mix with all the other multimillion-dollar fiasco proposals. Manoa is out of the question; there is no allowance for tailgating.

Here’s another suggestion: Leave the existing field in Halawa as it is, demolish the existing grandstands and retrofit to desired capacity and allow for parking. Makes more sense to me and I’m sure many others. The majority of the fans go to the game to tailgate and thoroughly enjoy themselves.

But like past practices in Hawaii with major construction, whose pockets are going to be filled?

Ron Schaedel

Kapolei

Former POW Yonamine was true American hero

Regarding Kiyomi “Blackie” Yonamine, whose obituary ran on Sunday: He was a true American hero, who served in the Korean War, was a prisoner of war for three years, endured the captive ordeal, yet elected after repatriation to continue his military service/obligation and retired as one of the Army’s higher non-commissioned officers.

One doesn’t have to be a SEAL Team 6 member or a John Rambo type to be a hero. He just did what was right, and not what was wrong. Heroes come cheap nowadays; not you, Mr. Yonamine. I, a veteran, salute you.

Kenneth Sur

Salt Lake

