Central Union Church hosts memoral to lives lost to COVID-19 | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Central Union Church hosts memoral to lives lost to COVID-19

  • By Nina Wu nwu@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:20 a.m.
  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM Photo of some 888 or more chairs on front lawn of Central Union to memorialize those in Hawaii who have died from COVID-19. Part of All Saints Day, a Christian remembrance tradition.

  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM Alice Taum offered flowers Monday for a neighbor and friend’s husband on chairs on the front lawn of Central Union Church. Each chair represents a person in Hawaii who has died from COVID-19.

  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM The Rev. Clark Zenkyu Watanabe, left, of Koyasan Shingon Mission of Hawaii, Honomu Henjoji Mission, and Paauilo Kongoji Mission; the Rev. Shokai Kanai of Nichiren Buddhist Kannon Temple of Nevada; and the Rev. Mary Herbig of Central Union Church prayed on All Saints Day at Central Union Church.

Forty-five minutes and 48 seconds. That’s how long it took for Central Union Church’s tower bells to ring Monday for every one of 916 lives lost in Hawaii to COVID-19, so far. The death toll is quadruple what it was when a ceremony was held on All Saint’s Day last year. Read more

