Central Union Church hosts memoral to lives lost to COVID-19
By Nina Wu nwu@staradvertiser.com
Today
Updated 12:20 a.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM
Photo of some 888 or more chairs on front lawn of Central Union to memorialize those in Hawaii who have died from COVID-19. Part of All Saints Day, a Christian remembrance tradition.
CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM
Alice Taum offered flowers Monday for a neighbor and friend’s husband on chairs on the front lawn of Central Union Church. Each chair represents a person in Hawaii who has died from COVID-19.
CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM
The Rev. Clark Zenkyu Watanabe, left, of Koyasan Shingon Mission of Hawaii, Honomu Henjoji Mission, and Paauilo Kongoji Mission; the Rev. Shokai Kanai of Nichiren Buddhist Kannon Temple of Nevada; and the Rev. Mary Herbig of Central Union Church prayed on All Saints Day at Central Union Church.