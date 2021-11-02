Kahuku vaults to No. 1 in football poll

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

No field, no problem for Big Red. Kahuku ascended to the No. 1 position in today’s Honolulu Star-Advertiser Football Top 10, collecting nine of 12 first-place votes to oust Kamehameha. Read more

Kahuku overwhelmed Leilehua 55-0 over the weekend and improved to 3-0, outscoring OIA Open Division foes 171-20. Two of their three opponents are in the Top 10 or have been this season.

With Carleton Weimer Track and Field under renovation, the team practices at Kahuku District Park next door.

Going back to the summer, many of the team’s top receivers, quarterbacks, running backs, defensive backs and linebackers were part of the Rebel Squad that won a Pylon national tournament.

Saint Louis moved up a notch to No. 2 following a decisive 41-7 win over Kamehameha. The Crusaders collected three first-place votes from the panel of coaches and media. The only other changes in this week’s poll were Campbell leapfrogging Punahou, moving from 6 to 5 following a 39-0 rout of Waianae, and Moanalua entering at 10.

STAR-ADVERTISER FOOTBALL TOP TEN

Nov. 1, 2021

Rank School (first-place votes) points, last week’s ranking

1. Kahuku (9) (3-0, 3-0 OIA Open) 117 2

2. Saint Louis (3) (4-3, 2-2 ILH Open) 111 3

3. Kamehameha (3-2, 3-1 ILH Open) 93 1

4. Mililani (2-0, 2-0 OIA Open) 87 4

5. Campbell (2-0, 2-0 OIA Open) 63 6

6. Punahou (1-4, 1-4 ILH Open) 58 5

7. ‘Iolani (6-0, 5-0 ILH D-II) 44 7

8. Lahainaluna (2-0, 2-0 MIL) 35 8

9. Kapolei (1-2, 1-2 OIA Open) 26 9

10. Moanalua (3-0, 3-0 OIA D-I) 13 NR

No longer in Top 10: Waianae (No. 10)

Also receiving votes: Konawaena 6, Kapaa 4, Waianae 3.