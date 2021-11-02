Television and radio – Nov. 2, 2021

[ AD HAS BEEN REMOVED FROM THIS STORY ]
|Today
|TIME
|TV
|CH
|HT
|BASEBALL: MLB Playoffs, World Series
|Game 6: Braves at Astros
|2 p.m.
|KHON
|3
|3
|BASKETBALL: NBA
|Heat at Mavericks
|1:30 p.m.
|TNT
|43/553
|125
|Pelicans at Suns
|4 p.m.
|TNT
|43/553
|125
|Rockets at Lakers
|4:30 p.m.
|SPCSN
|23/218
|69
|Football: College
|Ball State at Akron
|1 p.m.
|CBSSN
|NA/247*
|83
|Miami (Ohio) at Ohio
|1:30 p.m.
|ESPNU
|NA/221*
|73
|Eastern Michigan at Toledo
|1:30 p.m.
|ESPN2
|21/224
|74
|SOCCER
|SEC Women’s Tourn.: Alabama at Ole Miss
|9:30 a.m.
|SEC
|NA/220
|40*
|CONCACAF CL: Forge vs. Santos de Guapiles
|2 p.m.
|FS2
|NA/241*
|76*
|SEC Women’s Tourn.: Auburn at S. Carolina
|2:30 p.m.
|SEC
|NA/220
|40*
|CONCACAF CL: Marathón at Motagua
|4 p.m.
|FS2
|NA/241*
|76*
|MLS: Vancouver Whitecaps at LAFC
|4:30 p.m.
|BSSC
|31/228
|82*
|TENNIS
|ATP Paris; Billie Jean King Cup Finals
|midnight
|TENNIS
|NA/243*
|84*
|Wednesday
|TIME
|TV
|CH
|HT
|BASEBALL: MLB Playoffs, World Series
|Game 7: Braves at Astros (if necessary)
|2 p.m.
|KHON
|3
|3
|Basketball: nba
|Hawks at Nets
|1:30 p.m.
|ESPN
|22/222
|70
|Clippers at Timberwolves
|2 p.m.
|BSSD
|NA/227
|NA
|Clippers at Timberwolves
|2 p.m.
|BSSC
|31/228
|82*
|Hornets at Warriors
|4:05 p.m.
|ESPN
|22/222
|70
|bull riding: PBR
|World Finals: Unleash the Beast
|4 p.m.
|CBSSN
|NA/247*
|83
|Football: College
|Central Michigan at Western Michigan
|1 p.m.
|ESPNU
|NA/221*
|73
|Northern Illinois at Kent State
|1 p.m.
|ESPN2
|21/224
|74
|Hockey: nhl
|Blues at Kings
|4 p.m.
|TNT
|43/553
|125
|SOCCER
|Champions League: RB Leipzig vs. PSG
|9:50 a.m.
|UNIP
|NA/35
|NA
|Canadian: Toronto FC vs. Pacific FC
|1:30 p.m.
|FSP
|NA/231*
|NA
|ACC Women’s Tourn.: Virginia at Wake Forest
|2 p.m.
|ACC
|NA/251*
|NA
|CONCACAF CL: Deportivo Saprissa vs. Comunicaciones
|3 p.m.
|FS2
|NA/241*
|76*
|TENNIS
|ATP Paris; Billie Jean King Cup Finals
|midnight
|TENNIS
|NA/243*
|84*
|Volleyball: college women
|Alabama at Mississippi State
|2 p.m.
|SEC
|NA/220
|40*
|Wrestling: AEW
|Dynamite
|2 p.m.
|TNT
|43/553
|125
|RADIO
|Today
|TIME
|STATION
|MLB World Series, G6: Braves at Astros
|2 p.m.
|1420-AM / 92.7-FM
|NBA: Rockets at Lakers
|4:30 p.m.
|990-AM
|Wednesday
|TIME
|STATION
|MLB World Series, G7: Braves at Astros (if nec.)
|2 p.m.
|1420-AM / 92.7-FM
