Television and radio – Nov. 2, 2021

  • Today
  • Updated 10:55 pm
On the air
Listings are for Oceanic and Hawaiian Telcom analog/digital. *—premium station. **—retelecast. ***—delayed. x—subject to blackout.
Today
  TIME TV CH HT
BASEBALL: MLB Playoffs, World Series
Game 6: Braves at Astros 2 p.m. KHON 3 3
BASKETBALL: NBA
Heat at Mavericks 1:30 p.m. TNT 43/553 125
Pelicans at Suns 4 p.m. TNT 43/553 125
Rockets at Lakers 4:30 p.m. SPCSN 23/218 69
Football: College
Ball State at Akron 1 p.m. CBSSN NA/247* 83
Miami (Ohio) at Ohio 1:30 p.m. ESPNU NA/221* 73
Eastern Michigan at Toledo 1:30 p.m. ESPN2 21/224 74
SOCCER
SEC Women’s Tourn.: Alabama at Ole Miss 9:30 a.m. SEC NA/220 40*
CONCACAF CL: Forge vs. Santos de Guapiles 2 p.m. FS2 NA/241* 76*
SEC Women’s Tourn.: Auburn at S. Carolina 2:30 p.m. SEC NA/220 40*
CONCACAF CL: Marathón at Motagua 4 p.m. FS2 NA/241* 76*
MLS: Vancouver Whitecaps at LAFC 4:30 p.m. BSSC 31/228 82*
TENNIS
ATP Paris; Billie Jean King Cup Finals midnight TENNIS NA/243* 84*
Wednesday
  TIME TV CH HT
BASEBALL: MLB Playoffs, World Series
Game 7: Braves at Astros (if necessary) 2 p.m. KHON 3 3
Basketball: nba
Hawks at Nets 1:30 p.m. ESPN 22/222 70
Clippers at Timberwolves 2 p.m. BSSD NA/227 NA
Clippers at Timberwolves 2 p.m. BSSC 31/228 82*
Hornets at Warriors 4:05 p.m. ESPN 22/222 70
bull riding: PBR
World Finals: Unleash the Beast 4 p.m. CBSSN NA/247* 83
Football: College
Central Michigan at Western Michigan 1 p.m. ESPNU NA/221* 73
Northern Illinois at Kent State 1 p.m. ESPN2 21/224 74
Hockey: nhl
Blues at Kings 4 p.m. TNT 43/553 125
SOCCER
Champions League: RB Leipzig vs. PSG 9:50 a.m. UNIP NA/35 NA
Canadian: Toronto FC vs. Pacific FC 1:30 p.m. FSP NA/231* NA
ACC Women’s Tourn.: Virginia at Wake Forest 2 p.m. ACC NA/251* NA
CONCACAF CL: Deportivo Saprissa vs. Comunicaciones
  3 p.m. FS2 NA/241* 76*
TENNIS
ATP Paris; Billie Jean King Cup Finals midnight TENNIS NA/243* 84*
Volleyball: college women
Alabama at Mississippi State 2 p.m. SEC NA/220 40*
Wrestling: AEW
Dynamite 2 p.m. TNT 43/553 125
 
RADIO
Today
  TIME STATION
MLB World Series, G6: Braves at Astros 2 p.m. 1420-AM / 92.7-FM
NBA: Rockets at Lakers 4:30 p.m. 990-AM
Wednesday
  TIME STATION
MLB World Series, G7: Braves at Astros (if nec.) 2 p.m. 1420-AM / 92.7-FM
