Hawaii records 3 new coronavirus-related deaths, 176 additional infections

Hawaii Department of Health officials today reported three new coronavirus-related deaths and 176 new confirmed and probable infections statewide, bringing the state’s totals since the start of the pandemic to 919 fatalities and 84,578 cases.

All of the latest deaths were on Oahu. No further information was immediately available regarding the latest deaths.

The state’s official coronavirus-related death toll includes 690 fatalities on Oahu, 118 on Hawaii island, 93 on Maui, nine on Kauai, one on Molokai, and eight Hawaii residents who died outside the state.

The U.S. coronavirus-related death toll today is over 745,000 and the nationwide infection tally is more than 46 million.

Today’s new confirmed and probable infection count by island includes 102 new cases on Oahu,21 on Hawaii island, 13 on Maui, 25 on Kauai and 15 Hawaii residents diagnosed outside the state.

State health officials have been including probable infections in its total case counts. Probable infections include people who never received a confirmatory test but are believed to have had the virus because of their known exposure and symptoms or because of a positive antigen test.

The total number of confirmed and probable coronavirus cases by island since the start of the outbreak are 58,058 on Oahu, 11,143 on Hawaii island, 9,572 on Maui, 2,691 on Kauai, 242 on Molokai, and 144 on Lanai. There are also 2,728 Hawaii residents who were diagnosed outside of the state.

Health officials also said today that, of the state’s total infection count,1,649 cases were considered to be active. Officials say they consider infections reported in the past 14 days to be a “proxy number for active cases.” The state’s total number of active cases increased today by eight.

By island, Oahu has 896 active cases, the Big Island has 376, Maui has 180, Kauai has 192, Lanai has two and Molokai has three.

The latest Hawaii COVID-19 vaccine summary says 2,209,740 vaccine doses have been administered through state and federal distribution programs as of Tuesday, up 8,160 from a day earlier. Health officials say that 71.5% of the state’s population is now fully vaccinated, and 81.5% have received at least one dose.

Of all the confirmed Hawaii infection cases, 4,766 have required hospitalizations, with 10 new hospitalizations reported today.

Twenty-four hospitalizations in the overall statewide count are Hawaii residents who were diagnosed and treated outside the state. Of the 4,742 hospitalizations within the state, 3,711 have been on Oahu, 554 on Maui, 396 on the Big Island, 71 on Kauai, five on Lanai and five on Molokai.

The state’s 7-day average positivity rate is 1.7%, according to the Hawaii COVID-19 Data dashboard. The seven-day average case count for Oahu is 55 and the seven-day average positivity rate is 1.6%, state health officials said today.