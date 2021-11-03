Longs Drugs and Walgreens accepting appointments for keiki vaccinations this weekend

Both CVS Health and Walgreens are now taking appointments for the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 5 to 11.

CVS Health, which operates Longs Drugs in Hawaii, said appointments are available for shots starting on Sunday, upon receipt and confirmation of vaccine supply. CVS said 10 select locations in Hawaii will be offering the children’s vaccines.

The pharmacies are offering the two-dose series of Pfizer following authorization of the vaccine by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Food and Drug Administration’s emergency use authorization.

Appointments are available online at CVS.com or through the CVS app. The scheduling tool will only display appointments at locations with the Pfizer vaccine when the patient’s age is provided.

Walgreens also issued a news release saying it will begin administering the Pfizer vaccine to children ages 5 to 11 at thousands of stores nationwide, starting Saturday.

Appointments can be made at Walgreens.com/ScheduleVaccine, through the Walgreens app or by calling 1-800-Walgreens.

Parental or legal guardian consent is required for children in this age group, who must also be accompanied by an adult when getting their vaccination shots. They will need to remain in the pharmacy area for at least 15 minutes following vaccination for observation.