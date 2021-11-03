comscore Gov. David Ige to participate in Glasgow climate conference | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Gov. David Ige to participate in Glasgow climate conference

  • By Peter Boylan pboylan@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

Gov. David Ige will participate in about 10 events over six days at the United Nations Climate Change conference in Glasgow, Scotland, starting Saturday, including panel discussions about net-zero emission ambitions and state and federal partnerships. Read more

